Texas State

'Tiny Trickle': One Of Texas' Last 'Untouched' Waterways Nearly Dry

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of Texas' last "untouched" waterways is nearly dry amid the state's extreme drought . KXAN reported that the drought is severely affecting the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve.

Landowner Lew Adams says that it is in the worst condition that it's been in since 2011. "It's significantly changed," Adams said. "The waterfalls, there's two beautiful waterfalls that run here regularly, and they're not flowing at all ."

And the drought isn't the only thing worrying Adams. A new nearby development filed permits to construct new water wells.

"What is most concerning to us, looking at the Mirasol development, is the amount of groundwater they're talking about pulling from the aquifer," Adams said.

Adams says the only thing still supporting the water level is a "tiny trickle" from a nearby spring.

The Mirasol development' wells will take water from the Middle Trinity Aquifer, which supplies water to the spring that runs to Roy Creek Canyon Reserve. Adams said, "It's 90% fed by spring. This sustainability, it depends on the springs."

