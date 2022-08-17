Read full article on original website
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLDING, FORWARD PROGRESS IN SOUTHERN OREGON
Containment lines are holding across all fires in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District as forward progress continues across incidents in Josephine and Jackson counties. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said of the 54 fires ignited by Wednesday evening’s thunderstorm, the vast majority are extinguished. Weber said...
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
FireWatch: RRSNF wildfires count up to 16 since lightning storm
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Office (RRSNF) is reporting another new wildfire today in the forest. The U.S. Forest Service's RRSNF says, "Holdover lightning fires may continue to ignite even a couple of weeks after the storm." It says aerial reconnaissance and ground firefighters are finding new...
Firefighter dies while working on southern Oregon wildfire
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
Standing Stone Brewing in Ashland, Oregon is For Sale
One of 2022’s more heartbreaking closures was Ashland, Oregon’s Standing Stone Brewing which was one of only 2 breweries in the city known for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University. The good news is that the owners have opted to put the entire operation up for sale, restaurant, bar, and brewery all available turnkey in a desirable area of downtown with 2 additional retail spaces included in a purchase.
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVING TO EXTREME
Public Use Restrictions will move to the EXTREME level on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, effective Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said this is for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires. There are specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public restrictions on BLM administered lands.
NUMEROUS LIGHTNING CAUSED FIRES IN JOSEPHINE AND JACKSON COUNTIES
Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 50 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 20 at 8:56 pm:. Fire crews completed fire line on several fires and are continuing mop-up operations across numerous incidents. The more than 50 reported lightning-caused fires from both the Westside and Lightning Gulch complexes have burned a little over 300 acres. Firefighters...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
ODOT to remove crosswalk warning signs
ODOT issued the following information to the City just before 4 PM:. ‘Stop for pedestrian signs’ were installed last night at six known hazardous intersections in Grants Pass on 6th and 7th Streets. These intersections recently had upgraded curb ramps and crosswalks to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements.
Wildfire updates: Six Rivers Complex grows; new fire starts in Siskiyou County
Firefighters worked to suppress several blazes throughout the North State on Wednesday, including one new fire. Weather continues to be dry and hot, with heat advisories and red flag warnings in place throughout much of the North State. Daily high temperatures in Shasta and Tehama counties are expected to reach...
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
Update on Northern California Wildfires
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly eight-thousand acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at ninety percent containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26-thousand acres and containment is now at 51-percent.
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
