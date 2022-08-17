Despite numerous fires across Josephine and Jackson counties, firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines on Thursday. Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Southwest Oregon District said there are currently 56 total fires across the district following Wednesday night’s thunderstorms across the region. Weber said that breaks down to 48 in Josephine County, called the Lightning Gulch Complex, and eight in Jackson County, named the Westside Complex. These incidents vary in stages, from active operations to 100 percent lined and mopped up. Weber said that affects both private and Bureau of Land Management land.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO