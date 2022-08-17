ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Community Impact Houston

Spectators Bar & Grill soft opens in Sugar Land

Spectators Bar & Grill recently soft opened in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) A new bar and grill has soft opened in Sugar Land. Spectators Bar & Grill soft opened Aug. 17 at 1525 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 100, Sugar Land. The bar opened at the former Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon, which closed July 1, 2021.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September

Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy

Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
KATY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch

ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats

Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
HOUSTON, TX
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets

Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Coats Orthodontics relocates within Tomball

Coats Orthodontics relocated within Tomball. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coats Orthodontics relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Bldg. 5, Condo J, Tomball, from Main Street in April, according to treatment coordinator Cathy Aguirre. The dental office provides a variety of orthodontic treatment. 281-255-4746. www.coatsorthodontics.net. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Event Center to open in September

Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling

IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Align Boutique now open in Friendswood

Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Bit Rebels

Selling A House In Houston Texas – Here’s How To Do It

Selling a house in Houston Texas consists of many steps. Among the many points, the most basic is finding buyers before the deal is done. If you’re selling the house yourself, you have to be involved in all of them. If you work with a realtor, he will take care of most of the tasks. We buy houses in Houston Texas, in no time, the seller does not have to look for a buyer or prepare the house for sale. We buy properties in any condition. But if you decide to do the selling yourself, you should be aware of all the complications you can expect.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday

Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21

Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive

The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
HOUSTON, TX
