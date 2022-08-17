Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Spectators Bar & Grill soft opens in Sugar Land
Spectators Bar & Grill recently soft opened in Sugar Land. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) A new bar and grill has soft opened in Sugar Land. Spectators Bar & Grill soft opened Aug. 17 at 1525 Lake Pointe Parkway, Ste. 100, Sugar Land. The bar opened at the former Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon, which closed July 1, 2021.
Houston's Monkey's Tail bar opening Conroe location in September
Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Owners Jesus Gonzales, Elaine Collum and Steven Ripley will open Monkey’s Tail Conroe on Sept. 22 at 2017 N. Frazier St., Ste. A2, Conroe. The business will offer the same things as the Houston location, according to Ripley. The Houston location offers “a funky and modern bar” with beer, cocktails and a food menu, including items such as the Chango Burger, pizza and tacos, according to the business’s website. www.instagram.com/monkeystailconroe.
Crown Pizza to open second location in Katy
Crown Pizza plans is coming soon to a new location in Katy this September. (Courtesy Crown Pizza) Crown Pizza plans to open a second location in Katy, next to Willy Burger, at 6191 Highway Blvd., Ste. 203, in September. The restaurant's menu features creative combinations, such as a cheeseburger pizza topped with french fries, Cajun boudin pizza and Alfredo wings. 409-899-9550. www.eatcrownpizza.com.
houstoncitybook.com
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch
ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
Tex Axes opening soon in Jersey Village
Ax throwing business Tex Axes is nearing completion in Jersey Village. The business will offer private and themed ax throwing booths, photo opportunities and barbecue. (Courtesy Tex Axes) A new take on ax throwing is set to open Sept. 1 at 8301 Jones Road, Ste. 140, Cypress. Tex Axes offers...
defendernetwork.com
Cupcake Kitchen Houston offers deal to local support teachers
The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is offering a sweet deal to help support HISD teachers with a Back-To-School Supply Drive August 17-September 30, 2022!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston is owned by Patrice Farooq, a 10-year HISD...
papercitymag.com
Inside White Linen Night in The Heights’ Big Return — Smaller Crowds, Big Fun and Chic Retreats
Khizar & Zoya Hanif, Nancy & Jose Almodovar at the Nan & Company Properties party held during White Linen Night in The Heights. (Photo by Nan Studios) After two years on ice, the beloved White Linen Night in The Heights event returned with happenings that spread from bustling 19th Street, across to Studewood and into Shady Acres. The evening took on a more civilized air than in 2019 when some 100,000 packed the area to street party, shop, imbibe and schmooze. On this night, the turnout was manageable and more than a dozen activities hosted by a colorful swath of shops, bars and restaurants kept the Houston neighborhood rocking in the sizzling August heat.
You've Got Maids relocates to larger space on Centralcrest Street
Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space at 5730 Centralcrest St., Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Houston Flea Markets
Flea markets are a great place to scope out a new outfit, the perfect dresser to fill the empty corner in your house, old school records, and so much more. Plus, shopping fleas is an experience. You never know what you’ll find, so you spend your time there exploring all the vendors.
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Restaurant Lands the Cover of Prominent National Mag, Announces New Menu
ONE OF THE country’s most celebrated restaurants since its opening last spring, the grandly subtle and exclusive March on Westheimer stars in Food & Wine’s big September issue, which hits newsstands today. In a piece written by deputy editor Melanie Hansche, the magazine tells the story of tasting-menu-only...
Coats Orthodontics relocates within Tomball
Coats Orthodontics relocated within Tomball. (Courtesy Fotolia) Coats Orthodontics relocated to 994 Village Square Drive, Bldg. 5, Condo J, Tomball, from Main Street in April, according to treatment coordinator Cathy Aguirre. The dental office provides a variety of orthodontic treatment. 281-255-4746. www.coatsorthodontics.net. Reporter, Tomball-Magnolia. Lizzy joined Community Impact Newspaper in...
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
KSAT 12
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
houstoncitybook.com
Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling
IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
Align Boutique now open in Friendswood
Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
Bit Rebels
Selling A House In Houston Texas – Here’s How To Do It
Selling a house in Houston Texas consists of many steps. Among the many points, the most basic is finding buyers before the deal is done. If you’re selling the house yourself, you have to be involved in all of them. If you work with a realtor, he will take care of most of the tasks. We buy houses in Houston Texas, in no time, the seller does not have to look for a buyer or prepare the house for sale. We buy properties in any condition. But if you decide to do the selling yourself, you should be aware of all the complications you can expect.
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market This Saturday
Don’t miss the Back to School Bash at Old Pearland Farmers Market on Saturday, August 20!. Head over to Independence Park for live music from the Pearland Community Jazz Band, adoptable pets from the local animal shelter, and a variety of craft & food vendors. Don’t miss out on...
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood now open in Friendswood
This image is not a menu item from Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood. (Courtesy Pexels) Pelican Breakfast and Lunch Friendswood opened its doors on June 15 at 802 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. 112, Friendswood. The original location is at 3142 E. NASA Parkway, Seabrook, and one other location is also...
Urban Bird Hot Chicken now open on Kirby Drive
The eatery specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken dishes that are cooked to order. (Courtesy Urban Bird Hot Chicken) A new location of Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village at 5404 Kirby Drive, Houston. The venue has two other locations in the Houston area: one in Katy and one in Cy-Fair.
