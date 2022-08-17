ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Fayetteville's Delamar pledges to Diamond Razorbacks

Fayetteville sophomore three-sport star Jaison Delamar had two big decisions to make regarding his collegiate future and once he made the first, the second one was easy. Delamar (5-10, 190), a 2025 prospect, committed to Arkansas baseball program on Saturday after deciding his future was destined for the diamond instead of the gridiron or the basketball court.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hog offense making big strides in preseason football camp

While the Arkansas defense may have gotten the better of its counterpart in Saturday’s scrimmage, the Razorback offense has brought head coach Sam Pittman happiness so far in preseason camp. He was confident in his offensive line, quarterbacks and running backs, but needed some wide receivers to step up...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Saturday grid scrimmage tidbits, 8-20-2022

Arkansas went through its second scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday in a practice that also served as its 13th of 25 scheduled workouts ahead of the Sept. 3 season opener with visiting Cincinnati. Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman believes the defense fared better in this Saturday’s scrimmage than...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Defense Has Better Day at Arkansas' Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was pleased with Arkansas’ second scrimmage of the preseason with the Cincinnati game two weeks away. “We had a get the ball back situation at the end where we put 2:07 (on the clock),” Pittman said. “The offense is up by one. Defense has to get the ball back, obviously. Whatever is left over, whether you have one timeout, two timeouts, whatever you do. You punt the ball if you can get the ball back, and then the twos go out and run a two-minute situation with the offense at that point being down a point and trying to get the field goal. In both of those situations where it was ones starting in a lead on offense, the defense won both of those situations. Which was good to see, to be honest with you.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Briles, Jefferson Confident in Arkansas' Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense under Kendal Briles should be a good one this fall with KJ Jefferson returning to man the quarterback position. Jefferson helped lead the Hogs to a 9-4 mark in 2021 and also topped the Arkansas rushing charts. Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground Jefferson rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns. Briles talked about the kind of season Jefferson could follow up 2021 with this fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

No Treylon Burks, But Arkansas' WRs Could Be Better

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks no longer have Treylon Burks who was one of the best wide receivers to ever play in Fayetteville, but as a group the position may be better in 2022. Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris combined to catch 105 passes for 1,684 yards and 13...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas grid practice tidbits, 8-19-2022

It was the Arkansas’ 13th practice of 25 scheduled practice of preseason camp with a scrimmage slated for Saturday morning, Sunday off and school beginning Monday. Arkansas will begin practicing around 4 p.m. once classes start. The running backs during the fastball start Friday were Rocket Sanders, AJ Green...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Thursday grid tidbits, 8-18-2022

• Arkansas’ 12th of 25 scheduled practices happened on Thursday morning with the media allowed to watch the first six periods. • One of the more interesting things of this morning’s practice was all the defensive backs sporting boxing gloves in drill work against the wide receivers. Obviously used to get the DBs to not hold and use their hands so much when defending.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas breaks out the boxing gloves

One year after putting on blinders, Arkansas defensive backs sported boxing gloves during Thursday’s 12th of 25 scheduled preseason practices. It’s all about becoming a better overall defender according to Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom, now in his third season in Fayetteville. “It’s just an emphasis that we...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Bleacher Report Has Tide on Upset Alert Against Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has released its games that qualify for biggest “Upset Watch” in 2022 with the Razorbacks one of them. Bleacher Report picked the Oct. 1 game in Razorback Stadium that has Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in this series was Saturday, Sept. 23, in the same stadium with the Hogs escaping with a 24-23 two-overtime thriller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings

The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

