FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was pleased with Arkansas’ second scrimmage of the preseason with the Cincinnati game two weeks away. “We had a get the ball back situation at the end where we put 2:07 (on the clock),” Pittman said. “The offense is up by one. Defense has to get the ball back, obviously. Whatever is left over, whether you have one timeout, two timeouts, whatever you do. You punt the ball if you can get the ball back, and then the twos go out and run a two-minute situation with the offense at that point being down a point and trying to get the field goal. In both of those situations where it was ones starting in a lead on offense, the defense won both of those situations. Which was good to see, to be honest with you.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO