Durango, CO

cowboystatedaily.com

81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado

According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...

