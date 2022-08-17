Read full article on original website
Regional Officials Celebrate Long Delayed Pinon Hills Extension Project with Gov.
The state investment will total $39.9 million in ARPA funds appropriated to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. The project has also received $1.5 million in congressionally directed spending for a total commitment of $41.3 million. From New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Friday, July 19, 2022. Gov. Michelle Lujan...
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado
According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
