Help Morning Host 'Froggy' Drive Money To Benefit Brain Research

Froggy from the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show featured on Miami's Y100 (WHYI-FM) 97.9 KISS FM in Jacksonville and others is raising money to benefit The Brain Aneurysm Foundation and brain research.

Froggy's 2nd annual Drive for Research golf tournament in St. Augustine happens Monday October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palencia Club and you can help Froggy save lives.

In October 2020, Froggy, whose name is Scott Langley, announced that doctors found a brain aneurysm and he would need to get surgery.

"Thank goodness I found this," Froggy says, "Most aneurysms that happen, they don’t make it to the hospital. I think like 25% of people who have aneurysms make it to the hospital..... It’s so so so important to stay up on your health. Thank god I found this when I did because there is no warning for an aneurysm. When it bursts it bursts... I’m very lucky that I found this.”

In 2010, Langley had been diagnosed with a hormonal condition (acromegaly) and had a benign pituitary tumor removed. That condition causes Langley to get regular checkups and routine scans.

Click HERE to register, sponsor, or make a donation and help Froggy raise money for The Brain Aneurysm Foundation and brain research.

About The Brain Aneurysm Foundation

Based in Hanover, Massachusetts, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation is the globally recognized leader in brain aneurysm awareness, education, support, advocacy, and research funding. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.