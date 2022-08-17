ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Glastonbury woman pleads guilty to dealing firearms illegally

A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Brandi Wiggins, 35, of Gastonbury, purchased seven firearms in North Carolina between April 2016 and November 2019 that she then sold to pawn shops and other clients, according to the DOJ. Several of those firearms were recovered in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, flagging Wiggins to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the DOJ reported.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rebukes ‘Disturbing’ Attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital Over Trans Healthcare

Rachael Rollins, a U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, decried the “disturbing” attacks on Boston Children’s Hospital and its pediatric and adolescent transgender health program. Since last week, the hospital has been inundated with harassing calls, emails, and death threats after several prominent conservative social media accounts shared videos...
BOSTON, MA
CT state police strip detective of police powers pending probe

Connecticut State Police said they have stripped a detective of his police powers this week pending the results of an active investigation. Detective Michael O’Hara was placed on administrative duty on Monday, state police said. State police would not reveal the cause or nature of the investigation. “This investigation...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
West Nile virus has spread to 17 Connecticut towns, state officials say

After this month’s heat and humidity, scientists have noticed a spike in mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus throughout Connecticut. The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, or CAES, identified infected mosquitoes in 17 towns this season. This includes Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hartford, Ledyard, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, West Haven, Westport and Woodstock.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
STONINGTON, CT
South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE

