Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's 2nd scrimmage takeaways
A thought covering Dan Lanning's 1st fall camp. I'm one of a very small group of current Oregon media who covered Chip Kelly at Oregon. If you ask a bad question, you get a bad answer. It's tough to get Lanning to open up much like Chip was. Very similar styles of handling media.
Everything Dan Lanning said after Oregon's second fall camp scrimmage
Oregon had its second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday. Head coach Dan Lanning met with the media afterward and fielded questions. Here's a complete transcript from Lanning's presser. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
Dan Lanning singles out multiple young Ducks following scrimmage
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning provided some insight into a few younger Ducks who showcased good football at times during Oregon's second scrimmage of fall camp. It was a chance to hear from Lanning and get his perspective on what Ducks could potentially make an impact on Oregon's season as a newcomer later this fall.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will an offseason of change for Bo Nix culminate in him winning the starting QB job for Oregon Ducks?
It’s been an offseason of dramatic changes for Bo Nix. The former Auburn quarterback transferred to Oregon in January, spent the next several months getting acclimated to a new school and team while being over 2,500 miles away from home, family and his fiance. Nix got married in July, still managed to wedge some time in to work with private QB coaches and returned to Eugene with his wife, Izzy, to start their life together while he attempts to win the starting job during fall camp.
Dillingham on QB decision: 'That's just going to happen when it happens'
Oregon's quarterback competition will come to an organic conclusion, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said following Friday's practice. "To be honest, I don't know," he said when asked if they were closing in on naming a starting quarterback. "I think that's just going to happen when it happens." A timeline for...
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa hopes weight loss leads to more pass rush, havoc
EUGENE — Mase Funa was not loving it in 2021. The Oregon Ducks strong-side linebacker had 28 tackles with one for loss, one fumble recovery and pass breakup in 12 games last season. It was a career-low in disruption in the backfield for Funa, who had 8.5 tackles for loss with four sacks as a true freshman in a backup role in 2019 and 31 tackles with 3.5 for loss over seven games in 2020.
osubeavers.com
Jade Carey In Great Position At Midway Point Of U.S. Championships
TAMPA, Fla. –Jade Carey finished first in vault, second in floor and is in fifth place overall at the midway point of the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which is being held at Amalie Arena. The 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships feature the country's top artistic gymnasts and serve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Now that Biden has signed the $280 billion CHIPS Act, can Oregon catch a tech windfall?
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area — including Hillsboro, Southwest Washington, Corvallis and beyond — is known as the "Silicon Forest" for a reason. Common sense dictates, then, that a big chunk of tax money is going to spur growth in this region due to the passage of the $280 billion CHIPS Act.
Lebanon-Express
State continues push for densification
Department of Land Conservation and Development is giving Albany and Corvallis until the end of the year before lifting parking-related restrictions on new housing near the cities’ downtown districts. It’s a bid to increase housing density, reduce the amount of land set aside for cars and meet state climate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Willamette Valley Vineyards Offers New Experiences
From new tasting rooms to the opportunity to become an "owner", one of Oregon's leading wineries is shaking things up. Tammy Hernandez headed down to Turner to learn more about the new experiences Willamette Valley Vineyards has to offer. For more information, visit the Willamette Valley Vineyards website. This segment...
oregontoday.net
Wild North Umpqua summer steelhead returns showing improvement, Aug. 19
ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead returning to the North Umpqua River are showing improvement. As of July 19, 1,094 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam in the North Umpqua River. Which is an improvement over 2021 when a total of just 450 wild fish returned. Although returns remain below average for this time of year, this is an encouraging sign. Returns have been closely monitored this summer via a 24/7 count of all fish passing the video counting station at Winchester Dam. Current analysis projects this year’s run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by Dec. 1. Fishery managers expected higher returns this year based on improving ocean conditions. “We are seeing indications of improved ocean conditions, and we expect this uptick in summer steelhead returns to continue in the near future along with other salmon and steelhead runs,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. There have also been good numbers of hatchery summer steelhead in the North Umpqua. Through July 19, 2,293 hatchery fish moved through the Winchester Dam fish ladder. This is closer to the average number of hatchery fish for this time of year and is providing for a good fishery that will continue into the fall. Even with cooler nights and water temperatures as we move towards fall, biologists encourage anglers to follow good catch-and-release techniques for wild fish. Other recreationists are encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
insideradio.com
Country Radio Hall Of Famer And Former KKNU Eugene Host Bill Barrett Dies.
Bill Barrett, the former morning show host at McKenzie River Broadcasting KKNU Eugene, OR (93.3), died on Wednesday afternoon, according to KEZI-TV. The Country Radio Hall of Famer celebrated 50 years in radio ahead of his retirement in January 2021. He spent 45 years of morning radio in Eugene, OR, including 25 years where he co-hosted KKNU’s “Barrett, Fox & Berry” morning show.
247Sports
45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0