Is a Deshaun Watson settlement coming? Hayden Grove, Daniel Wallach, Spencer German on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
NFL accidentally leaked news on Deshaun Watson suspension early
Much will continue to be said about the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine given to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that was agreed upon via a settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association and officially announced Thursday. Institutions such as...
Analyst: 'Browns must trade for Jimmy Garoppolo' after Deshaun Watson suspension
Per multiple individuals, the Cleveland Browns will not be trading for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo even now that starter Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on multiple shows this week the...
Darren Smith: 11-game settlement was best chance for Deshaun Watson, NFL to move on
Darren Smith of SportsRadio 810 and KLKC 1540 in Kansas City enters The Barber Shop to talk with Garrett Bush about the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs.
BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys
The Cowboys owner does not sound too interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.
No. 12 Cleveland Heights roars past Brunswick, 43-13, behind QB Darreon Fair
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fast-paced run game led to a successful Cleveland Heights victory over Brunswick, 43-13, to kick off the 2022 season. Senior quarterback Darreon Fair sparked the No. 12 Tigers’ offense with over 100 passing and rushing yards, along with both a rushing and receiving touchdown for sophomore Marquis Davis.
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
