I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Should You Stop Using A Top Sheet On Your Bed?
Although using a top sheet on your bed can have many benefits, there are some cons as well. Here is why you might want to use or ditch your top sheet.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
When Should You Bring Your Plants Inside This Fall?
Taking your potted plants back indoors after the end of summer can be tricky, so when should you do it this fall? Here is everything you need to know.
How To Deep Clean Your Bathroom And Keep It Clean
Bathrooms see a lot of dirt. It's time to roll up your sleeves and learn everything you need to know about how to deep clean your bathroom and keep it clean.
The Right Time To Spray A Wasp Nest On Your Property
The appearance of a wasp's nest can put everyone on guard. They need to be dealt with, but did you know there's a correct way to time your assault?
2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know
The electric vehicle maker's management talks recurring revenue streams and long-term financial targets.
5 Bedroom Paint Colors To Pair With Gray Bedding
Here are paint colors for your bedroom walls that will match your high-thread-count gray sheets and quilt or comforter for the ultimate relaxing experience.
5 Tips For Striping Your Lawn Like A Pro
We've all admired the lawn striping at sports events. If you want to recreate the look in your garden, here are the best tips for striping your lawn like a pro
David Bromstad's Advice For Pairing Paint Colors With Dark Woodwork
Dark woodwork is a beautiful feature, but it can be hard to find a cohesive paint color. Here is David Bromstad's advice for painting paint with dark wood.
Get Inspired By These Perfectly Organized Kitchen Cabinet Ideas
If you're feeling like your kitchen is about to explode from the chaos of clutter, we've got the inspiration you need to get it all stylishly under control.
Jasmine Roth Maximizes Bedroom Storage With Beds You Can Buy On Amazon
Jasmine Roth's cool and creative space-saving hacks have caught the eyes of viewers looking for storage solutions that will maximize their spaces.
What Is Tile Mastic?
While tile mastic may be easy to use, you must figure out if this adhesive will work in your space. Here's everything you need to know about tile mastic.
Target's Q2 Sales Show Promise But The Retailer Is Still Plagued By Challenges
Target took a hit in the second sales quarter, but they're not giving up yet. With the holidays coming up, they expect sales to increase again.
Top Realtor Shares Key Factors To Consider When Buying A Home – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, licensed realtor Rinal Patel gives some valuable tips on what to look out for when you are buying a house.
Why You Should Buy A Home In 2022, According To A Real Estate Broker – Exclusive
In an exclusive interview with House Digest, Fainna Kagan — a licensed real estate broker for The Corcoran Group in Manhattan — shared her expert opinion.
How To Get The Checkered Floor Trend In Your Home
If you love checkered flooring, now is time to invest in the traditional design for an eye-popping space that would be beautiful in many rooms in your home.
No Demo Reno's Best Tips For Saving Money During Your Kitchen Remodel
Jenn Todryk of "No Demo Reno" is full of money-saving tips for home renovations and repairs. Here are her best tips to save money during a kitchen remodel.
