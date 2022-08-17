ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Umbrella death, alligator attack rise to top of South Carolina Google searches

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc4hb_0hKtjKei00

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Searches related to two South Carolina deaths have topped the state’s Google searches in the last few days, according to Google Trends data.

Searches related to “umbrella” increased by 3,300% in the last week, and searches related to “Garden City” were up by 60% after 63-year-old Tammy Perreault died after being impaled by a beach umbrella that got caught in the wind at a Garden City beach.

“It was just a regular day,” her husband, Michael Perreault, told News13. “{Then} someone yelled duck, and we all ducked, and she was in the line of fire. I think what she tried to do was tip her beach chair over and when it came down it came down so fast, nobody really knew what happened. It went through her left arm, left ribcage and through her heart, and I had to watch this. She bled out on the beach.”

Searches using the term “alligators” increased by 450% after a woman was killed earlier this week following an alligator attack in Hilton Head. Authorities said that 88-year-old Nancy Becker likely slipped and fell while gardening.

President Joe Biden’s vacation to Kiawah Island this week also led to a 190% increase in searches for the island.

The searches “alligator attack South Carolina,” “woman killed by alligator in south carolina,” “south carolina woman killed by alligator” and “alligator attack in south carolina” were all considered “breakout” searches by Google.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Google Trends#Google Searches#Politics#News13
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL

Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on came: SC deputy catches lumber thieves in the act. A South Carolina sheriff's deputy catches lumber thieves in the act.. and their attempted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCNC

South Carolina increases patrol on main roads

South Carolina is starting its 'Sober or Slammer' DUI campaign through Sept. 5. Local and state officers will have more squad cars near the busy holiday hotspots.
WIS-TV

California man sentenced in South Carolina in veteran fraud scam conspiracy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A California man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina for his role in a nationwide Ponzi scheme. Investigators from the FBI and the Veterans Benefits Administration’s Protection and Remediation Division and the Defense Finance Accounting Service said Scott Kohn, 68, of California was the ringleader of a fraud scam that exploited military veterans and elderly investors. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Hendricks.
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
POLITICS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Geologist explains what’s known, unknown about recent seismic activity

Since December of 2021, earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County have measured between the unnoticeable 1.1 magnitude, to the very noticeable 3.6 magnitude felt on June 29. For the most part, a reason this swarm, or series of low-measuring quakes, continues is unknown. Scientists say getting to an answer will require more time and more earthquakes.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

68K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy