Maralee Nichols appears to shade Tristan Thompson over ‘wiser’ caption

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCwr1_0hKtjEMM00

Maralee Nichols seemingly shaded Tristan Thompson over his caption that claimed he’d grown “wiser.”

The fitness model recently shared a workout selfie on Instagram in which she showed off her fit postpartum figure and wrote, “Less time on captions, more time on actions 🏋🏻‍♀️ never skip leg day.”

The seemingly pointed post came mere hours after the NBA free agent shared a cryptic message of his own following the birth of his son via surrogate with Khloé Kardashian.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same 🗣🗣👀 #DontTryMe,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fans quickly flooded Nichols’ post with comments about how it appeared to be directed at Thompson, who has yet to meet their 8-month-old son, Theo.

“Oh gosh mama throwing a little shade hell yeah he need to start paying up 😂,” commented one follower.

“Girl yes living your best life! Looking better then [sic] any of those girls without saying names!” wrote another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IA1B_0hKtjEMM00
Nichols gave birth to Theo on Dec. 1.
maraleenichols/Instagram

Nichols gave birth to Theo on Dec. 1, 2021, weeks after news broke that she was suing Thompson for child support .

The athlete, 31, initially denied paternity until a DNA test proved he was the father of Nichols’ baby. He confirmed the news publicly in January with an Instagram statement that included an apology to Kardashian, 38, with whom he also shares 4-year-old daughter True.

Despite him promising to “amicably” raise his son with Nichols, the model later claimed Thompson had “done nothing” for Theo as a father.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Nichols’ rep said in a statement to Page Six at the time.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers center is also a dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

