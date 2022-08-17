ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

newsonthegreen.com

Brookfield’s grocery stores to face off in court

The owner of Brookfield Sparkle Market has sued the owner of rival grocery store Mr. D’s Delicious Fresh Foods alleging Mr. D’s reneged on an oral contract to sell the business to Sparkle. An effort late Friday afternoon to reach Mr. D’s co-owner Larry D’Onofrio was not successful....
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WBOY

Stories of the Week: August 14 through August 20

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A man was killed after a truck caught fire along Interstate 79 in Marion County. A Monongalia County deputy is accused of depriving a man of his civil rights in a...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors on Emily Drive in Clarksburg for the first time Friday. Zen Leaf Clarksburg, located at 254 Emily Drive, is the fourth Zen Leaf location in West Virginia. The other three are in Morgantown, Westover and Wheeling. The location...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WTRF- 7News

OVI checkpoint site announced in Belmont County

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the location of their OVI checkpoint Saturday. From 10 p.m. until 2 a.m., they will be on State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Martins Ferry. It’s one of several that they hold every year, with the location based on the number of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Monongalia County deputy conditionally released, awaits arraignment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputy facing federal charges has been released on bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court August 25 at 1 p.m. Lance Kuretza, 38, is accused of punching, elbowing and using pepper spray on a suspect restrained in handcuffs...
Your Radio Place

Potential Women's World Record Buck Taken in Guernsey County

Nicole Miller’s 2021 buck could be the No. 1 typical ever taken by a female vertical bow hunter. GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio–Perseverance, experience, talent and perhaps a bit of luck all led to an area woman taking a record breaking buck. In the early morning hours of October of...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Council approves the disbanding of its police department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – At its meeting Wednesday, the Senecaville Village Council voted unanimously to disband its police department and also eliminate the positions of the safety director and village marshal. Council approved the sale of police assets to the Village of Byesville, which will pay $15,000 for a cruiser,...
SENECAVILLE, OH
WOUB

An Ohio man is dead after an accident at a West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a coal miner has died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV

