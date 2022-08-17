ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

07-12-15-22-33

(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Play3 Day

6-4-5, WB: 4

(six, four, five; WB: four)

Play3 Night

3-0-3, WB: 4

(three, zero, three; WB: four)

Play4 Day

8-0-3-3, WB: 8

(eight, zero, three, three; WB: eight)

Play4 Night

7-0-2-6, WB: 9

(seven, zero, two, six; WB: nine)

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

