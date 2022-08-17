CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
07-12-15-22-33
(seven, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Play3 Day
6-4-5, WB: 4
(six, four, five; WB: four)
Play3 Night
3-0-3, WB: 4
(three, zero, three; WB: four)
Play4 Day
8-0-3-3, WB: 8
(eight, zero, three, three; WB: eight)
Play4 Night
7-0-2-6, WB: 9
(seven, zero, two, six; WB: nine)
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
