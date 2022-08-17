ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, NY

Comments / 2

Dennis Simmons
3d ago

such disrespect for the families..how did he do this no license..wtf is wrong with people today..

WNYT

Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
GREENWICH, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Firearms, other weapons recovered in separate investigations, Albany Police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police recovered two illegally possessed firearms and other weapons during separate investigations Friday. On Friday, August 19, 2022 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Western Avenue between Quail and Ontario Street for reports of a group trespassing inside an abandoned building. Arriving officers observed a 15-year-old male from Albany exiting the building and stopped him as part of the investigation.
ALBANY, NY
Crime & Safety
WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany

NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
WRGB

Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
BALLSTON, NY
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY

