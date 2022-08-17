Read full article on original website
Dennis Simmons
3d ago
such disrespect for the families..how did he do this no license..wtf is wrong with people today..
WNYT
Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty
The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
WRGB
Firearms, other weapons recovered in separate investigations, Albany Police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police recovered two illegally possessed firearms and other weapons during separate investigations Friday. On Friday, August 19, 2022 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Western Avenue between Quail and Ontario Street for reports of a group trespassing inside an abandoned building. Arriving officers observed a 15-year-old male from Albany exiting the building and stopped him as part of the investigation.
WRGB
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In City Of Hudson, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said. The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson. Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via...
WNYT
Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany
NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
Two arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks in Fulton County
Two men have been arrested for allegedly cashing forged checks at two credit unions in Fulton County. New York State Police said Elijah Jacobs, 31, of Gloversville, and Brian Fernau, 31, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 17.
Queensbury man accused of shooting gun inside home
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.
Illegal guns and cache seized in Washington County
Three Greenwich individuals who were suspected of manufacturing illegal guns and parts had their ammunition seized on Thursday, according to New York State police. Supposedly, the men had kits to convert firearms to fully automatic weapons.
WRGB
18-year-old sentenced in shooting that left 12-year-old paralyzed
TROY, NY (WRGB) — On Monday, March 8th, 2021, shots rang out in a Troy neighborhood. Jona Rivera says her 12-year-old son MJ was doing chores inside their home on O’Neil Street, when he was struck in the back by a bullet. A shots-fired call came in at...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
WRGB
Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
WRGB
'The Last Shot' film on Schenectady's Eddie Stanley's death puts spotlight on gun violence
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds gathered at Proctors Theater Friday night to watch the premiere of a documentary centered on the lasting impacts of gun violence. ‘The Last Shot’ follows the true story of 15-year old Eddie Stanley Jr., a Schenectady High School student and basketball star whose life was cut short when he was shot and killed in 2011.
WRGB
Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
Man Shot Twice in Schenectady in Critical Condition
Schenectady, NY – Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in Schenectady that sent a...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
Lake George crash claims life of motorcyclist
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
