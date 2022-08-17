Read full article on original website
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Do you plan on getting the updated COVID-19 booster vaccine?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New COVID-19 booster shots will soon be available for everyone over the age of 12. The shots are expected to target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 as well as the original strain of the virus. According to the CDC, the BA.5 strain currently accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID-19 […]
Gov. Newsom announces $4.7 billion ‘master plan’ for mental health
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Fresno Thursday outlining new efforts to support the mental health of kids across California. This comes as students are returning to class. The governor’s office says youth nationwide are reporting increased symptoms of depression and anxiety at record rates....
Visalia to receive additional funding for rental assistance
VISALIA – This upcoming fall, the city will be able to provide community support with rental assistance to working individuals and families, through a program from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). At the Visalia City Council’s Aug. 15 meeting the council approved the amended...
Medical Board places Bakersfield doctor on probation after patient’s death following liposuction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor has been placed on probation for seven years by the state Medical Board after a patient who received liposuction and a tummy tuck in 2016 died the next day. During her probation, Dr. Sarwa Aldoori is barred from participating in any surgical procedures, including cosmetic surgeries, and can’t […]
New Kern County oil and gas economic impact report released
When one drives throughout Kern County it's hard not to see an oil rig. Now we’re learning just how much of an economic impact it has on the county.
Cracker Barrel comes to Bakersfield, opening Monday, Aug. 22
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Cracker Barrel, an American restaurant with a twist of southern charm, is opening up here in Bakersfield. The new restaurant opens on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., at 3310 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Anesthesiologist surrenders medical license after 'gross negligence' allegation
Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year, bakersfield.com reported Aug. 15. In August 2018, Mr. Raval allegedly attempted...
Power outage impacting over 2,000 PG&E customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage is impacting 2,269 customers in central and south Bakersfield near highways 58 and 99, according to the PG&E outage map. PG&E says the estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. The company is assessing the cause of the outage, according to PG&E. This story will be updated as […]
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
Florida private Christian school asks LGBTQ students to leave
A mother is opening up about her decision to remove her lesbian daughter from a private Christian school with a policy that gay students are not welcome and “would be asked to leave immediately.”
How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?
Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
Californians Ace the Flex Alert as Torrid Fresno Temps Continue
California’s power grid managers took to social media on Wednesday night to thank residents for their voluntary efforts to conserve electricity amid the state’s heat wave. But despite the continuing high temperatures, the grid operator didn’t call for another Flex Alert for Thursday. Cooldown Expected Next Week.
Premiere showing of '4:52: The Tehachapi Earthquake' Aug. 29
Join us for the first viewing of a new short video by the Tehachapi Heritage League that commemorates the 70th anniversary of the devastating 1952 Tehachapi earthquake that destroyed downtown Tehachapi. The time 4:52 a.m., July 21, 1952 was seared into the minds of Tehachapi residents for decades. Even today,...
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
EPA: $170K penalty after gas released from Tulare cheese-making facility
SAN FRANCISCO (KSEE/KGPE) – The owner of a cheese production facility in Tulare has paid $170,000 in penalties following an incident in 2018 which saw the release of 5,690 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, according to the EPA. Federal government officials say the Saputo Cheese facility in Tulare violated provisions of the Clean Air Act intended to protect […]
