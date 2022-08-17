Read full article on original website
Wicomico County Fair makes big return, features new exhibits/learning opportunities
SALISBURY, Md. – From arts and crafts to livestock exhibits, this year’s Wicomico County Fair made it’s return to Winter Place Park in Salisbury with something for the whole family to enjoy. Organizers say it feels good to get back in the swing of tradition. “We have...
ARK Educational Resource Center holds annual backpack giveaway
A party – with purpose – occurred at Janosik Park in Laurel on Saturday, Aug. 13, drawing at least 100 children and their families. Festive music played by Highest Praise Productions filled the air, as The ARK Educational Resource Center held its annual backpack giveaway. The ARK supplied...
Washington High School Welcomes New Principal
PRINCESS ANNE, Md- Washington High school in Princess Anne is welcoming a new principal ahead of the new school year. Tony Bevilacqua was the former Principal at Crisfield Academy & High School during the 2020-2021 school year before coming to the Somerset Board of Education. Bevilacqua tells us he loved...
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October
A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October. The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown. “Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s...
ShiAnn Steele Joins Mid-Shore Pro Bono
ShiAnn Steele of Smyrna, Del. has recently joined the Salisbury office of the non-profit Mid-Shore Pro Bono as the Lower Shore Intake and Outreach Coordinator. In the position, Steele is responsible for initiating services with clients in Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties, along with outreach activities that cultivate public awareness, charitable donations, and volunteer recruitment for the nonprofit organization. Johannah Cooper previously served in the position and is now off to pursue a graduate degree in social work at Boston University this fall.
Delmar Parents Angered by Old Law on Basketball Hoops
DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
School Resource Officer - Deputy Sheriff – Lateral-Certified / School Resource Officer Division
Caroline County Sheriff's Office - Denton, Maryland. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is hiring for Maryland Certified Police Officers to fill its ranks in the School Resource Officer Division. Call 410-479-4105 to have an application emailed to you or you can download an application here https://www.carolinemd.org/jobs.aspx. Assigned by the Sheriff’s...
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
Changes Approved For Later Sunfest
OCEAN CITY – Having already been moved back to the third week in October to accommodate other major events in late September, Sunfest promises to retain the traditional elements that have made it so popular over the decades but will also include some new elements designed to expand the demographics.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
Pat Jones passes executive director baton during AFRAM Festival opening ceremony
Eastern Shore AFRAM Festival Director Pat Jones, who served as emcee throughout last Saturday’s 25th annual festival, officially passed the baton to incoming Executive Director Jalynn Powell during the opening ceremony. “I’m soaking everything in. I’m super excited to catch the baton and go forward,” said Powell, who is...
Vineyards on High Alert for Spotted Lanternflies
VIENNA, Md. - The Spotted Lanternfly could be a huge financial burden for places like vineyards and plant nurseries. The Spotted Lanternfly has recently made its way to Maryland. Including, some counties on the Eastern Shore. The bug was found, as close as Wicomico county. That's close enough for William Layton to keep a close watchful eye over his vineyard. Layton is one of the owners of Layton's Chance Vineyard, in Vienna Maryland.
Dover, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kent Island High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
Friday Night Movies on the River returns
SALISBURY, Md. – Friday Night Movies on the River are back this week in Downtown Salisbury. You can catch the showing of Soul at the Riverwalk Amphitheater starting at 8:30. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
