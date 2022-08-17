Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A truck driver who admitted responsibility in the death of a Maine state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire has been ordered to pay $15,000 in fines. Scott Willett of Patten, will also have his driver’s license suspended for six months, a judge said Friday. Detective Ben Campbell, 31, was killed when a tire from Willett’s truck fell off and hit him on April 3, 2019. He was headed to a training event when he stopped to help a driver in a snowstorm in Hampden. In a statement read in court, Campbell’s mother said: “I cannot forgive you. Nothing will bring Ben back. The loss and suffering will forever weigh heavily on my heart,” WABI-TV reported. Campbell is survived by a wife and a son, who was just six months old when Campbell was killed.

