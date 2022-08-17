ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Lotto America

04-17-23-37-38, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3

(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $19,250,000

Lucky For Life

04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Pick 3 Midday

8-2-1

(eight, two, one)

Daily Pick 3

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

Super Kansas Cash

01-19-26-29-30, Cash Ball: 22

(one, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

2 By 2

Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 4-25

(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

