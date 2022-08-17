KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
04-17-23-37-38, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 3
(four, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $19,250,000
Lucky For Life
04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Pick 3 Midday
8-2-1
(eight, two, one)
Daily Pick 3
7-7-9
(seven, seven, nine)
Super Kansas Cash
01-19-26-29-30, Cash Ball: 22
(one, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 4-25
(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: four, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
