VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Bank a Million
02-07-13-25-29-33, Bonus: 39
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three; Bonus: thirty-nine)
Cash 5
02-03-05-18-30
(two, three, five, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Cash4Life
31-33-39-48-53, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-3-6, FB: 9
(seven, three, six; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Night
1-2-6, FB: 5
(one, two, six; FB: five)
Pick 4 Day
8-5-8-5, FB: 4
(eight, five, eight, five; FB: four)
Pick 4 Night
0-7-0-8, FB: 1
(zero, seven, zero, eight; FB: one)
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
