Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

6-4-5, WB: 4

(six, four, five; WB: four)

The Associated Press

IA Lottery

City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
ValueWalk

IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

