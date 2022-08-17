Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris said they had not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings” as of Thursday night, but would be investigating Brown’s “digital footprint” for clues. Authorities responded first to a 45-year-old man who had left his car and collapsed on the pavement with a gunshot to his head, apparently fired through his rear window as the interstate passes through Auburn. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Montgomery hospital.

