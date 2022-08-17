Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
KDRV
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Douglas County road
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Douglas County on Friday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road. When they arrived, they found a dirt bike that had gone off the road. They said the rider lost control making a left-hand turn. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
KDRV
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public, which may assist in locating 63-year old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Garrett reported to a friend on Thursday. that he was injured and needed help, near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area. O’Dell said deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers have searched the area, but have been unable to locate him.
KVAL
Police arrest man attempting to elude at speeds over 100mph through Winston & Green
WINSTON, Ore. — A man who temporarily eluded police at high speeds was arrested Wednesday, the Winston Police Department said. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Winston PD officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver attempted to elude, traveling through Winston and Roseburg's Green district at speeds of over 100mph.
kezi.com
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING PUBLIC THURSDAY
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just after 11:00 a.m. the 52-year old was contacted outside a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. An officer observed the suspect drinking from a Gatorade bottle that was filled with whiskey. The man was released after the citation was issued.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT SEIZES METH, HEROIN, THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA PLANTS
In the past month, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, and served several search warrants on illegal marijuana growing operations operating in the county. A DINT release from Sergeant Nick Hansen provides a long list of the specifics. That has included finding controlled...
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
CONTRACT FIREFIGHTER DIES IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
On Thursday, the death of a contract fire fighter on a fire in Josephine County was confirmed by officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management. Preliminary information indicates the individual was critically injured after being struck by a tree. They succumbed to their injuries...
kezi.com
Winston man arrested after high-speed car chase, police say
WINSTON, Ore. -- One man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The Winston Police Department says that at about 3:45 p.m. on August 17, an officer attempted to perform a routine traffic stop on a vehicle. Police say the vehicle, later learned to be operated by Joseph Alexander, 37, sped off through Winston at speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say the vehicle drove in the oncoming lane and almost hit several cars, and the chase was soon cut off to avoid risk to the public.
kpic
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE AGENCIES MOURN LOSS OF LOGAN TAYLOR
Officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management have announced the death of 25-year old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon. A release from both agencies said on Thursday, shortly after 4:00 pm. dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter that was critically injured after being struck by a tree on the Rum Creek Fire, located north of Galice. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue immediately deployed a helicopter and personnel to the fire and airlifted Taylor out of the mountainous terrain to an awaiting Mercy Flights helicopter, which transported him to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Despite lifesaving efforts by firefighters and EMS personnel assigned to the fire and responding medical staff, Taylor succumbed to his injuries.
