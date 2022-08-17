AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
Cash 3 Midday
1-7-8
(one, seven, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
8-7-9-0
(eight, seven, nine, zero)
Cash 4 Midday
0-1-6-0
(zero, one, six, zero)
Lucky For Life
04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
03-04-06-16-37
(three, four, six, sixteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
Powerball
23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000
