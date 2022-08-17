ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

Cash 3 Midday

1-7-8

(one, seven, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

8-7-9-0

(eight, seven, nine, zero)

Cash 4 Midday

0-1-6-0

(zero, one, six, zero)

Lucky For Life

04-07-27-37-42, Lucky Ball: 15

(four, seven, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

03-04-06-16-37

(three, four, six, sixteen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $135,000

Powerball

23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-one, fifty, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000,000

