ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Edouard Mendy howler gifts first goal

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

Everton v Nottingham Forest

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury. Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back

Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#Everton#Tottenham#Ac Milan#Bayern Munich
BBC

Amy Kay: Lincoln City captain says historic LNER Stadium match is 'bitter-sweet'

From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet". When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct...
WORLD
The Guardian

Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues

Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Lukaku stars on return home, Inter Milan beats Spezia 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku starred in his first home game for Inter Milan since returning from Chelsea, helping his team beat Spezia 3-0 on Saturday for two wins from two games in Serie A. The Belgium forward was involved in two goals – scored in each half by...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic full-back available after alleged traffic offence

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for a debut against Hearts on Sunday after being charged over an alleged road traffic offence. The 21-year-old Argentine, who was arrested and taken into custody in Glasgow in the early hours of Monday, will appear in court at a later date.
SOCCER
BBC

Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan

Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marco Reus can’t help but wonder what could have been at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is a club in a weird state of purgatory. On one hand, Dortmund is a huge club with a gigantic stadium and a passionate fan base, big enough to win trophies and attract some of Europe’s brightest talents. But over the past decade, Dortmund has struggled to convince its top young players that their fortunes would be best served by staying. When Europe’s giants come calling, Dortmund’s brightest stars almost always leave. The list is long: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, İlkay Gündoğan, Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembélé, Christian Pulisic and Erling Haaland are just a few of the high-profile players Dortmund has lost in...
SOCCER
ESPN

Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught

Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy