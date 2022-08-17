Read full article on original website
USMNT’s Brenden Aaronson Scores First Premier League Goal
The 21-year-old New Jersey native opened the scoring for Leeds against Chelsea in the 33rd minute.
BBC
VAR: Mike Dean admits error in allowing Cristian Romero hair-pull to go during Chelsea-Spurs game
Mike Dean has admitted an error in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Dean, the video assistant referee, allowed the incident to...
SB Nation
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Roma all vying for Trevoh Chalobah loan signing — reports
Previous reports indicated that Trevoh Chalobah could leave Chelsea in search of more game-time if and when Wesley Fofana’s signing is concluded. It seems like the enquires have already started coming in, with a temporary departure looking likely before the transfer window ends. According to both English and Italian...
Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Edouard Mendy howler gifts first goal
Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
BBC
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury. Amadou Onana is in contention to make his first start for the Blues, while Allan is fit again. Ryan Yates and Steve Cook are back in contention for Nottingham Forest but Jack Colback is still...
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
SB Nation
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
BBC
Amy Kay: Lincoln City captain says historic LNER Stadium match is 'bitter-sweet'
From a top-flight blockbuster to a fourth-tier season opener - there is little wonder Lincoln City captain Amy Kay sees Doncaster Rovers Belles' visit to the LNER Stadium on Sunday as "bitter-sweet". When the ground, overlooked by Lincoln Cathedral, hosted Kay's former hometown side Lincoln Ladies - a now extinct...
Spacey-Cale’s Southampton target WSL as ‘amazing journey’ continues
Marieanne Spacey-Cale is discussing ceilings and, more specifically, the thrill of smashing through them. In the space of four years the former England forward has managed Southampton to successive promotions and will be justifiably proud as she takes her seat in the home dug-out for Saturday’s opening Championship game at St Mary’s where Charlton are the visitors.
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
FOX Sports
Lukaku stars on return home, Inter Milan beats Spezia 3-0
MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku starred in his first home game for Inter Milan since returning from Chelsea, helping his team beat Spezia 3-0 on Saturday for two wins from two games in Serie A. The Belgium forward was involved in two goals – scored in each half by...
BBC
Alexandro Bernabei: Celtic full-back available after alleged traffic offence
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Celtic left-back Alexandro Bernabei is available for a debut against Hearts on Sunday after being charged over an alleged road traffic offence. The 21-year-old Argentine, who was arrested and taken into custody in Glasgow in the early hours of Monday, will appear in court at a later date.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
BBC
Thierry Nevers: West Ham United winger joins Newport County on loan
Newport County have signed West Ham United winger Thierry Nevers on a season-long loan. Nevers signed for the Hammers in July 2021 from Reading on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old has yet to make his senior West Ham debut but impressed in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals in 17 games.
Marco Reus can’t help but wonder what could have been at Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is a club in a weird state of purgatory. On one hand, Dortmund is a huge club with a gigantic stadium and a passionate fan base, big enough to win trophies and attract some of Europe’s brightest talents. But over the past decade, Dortmund has struggled to convince its top young players that their fortunes would be best served by staying. When Europe’s giants come calling, Dortmund’s brightest stars almost always leave. The list is long: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, İlkay Gündoğan, Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembélé, Christian Pulisic and Erling Haaland are just a few of the high-profile players Dortmund has lost in...
ESPN
Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught
Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
Government to take greater control of Liverpool city council
Intervention expanded to include financial decisions and governance after report calls for urgent reform
