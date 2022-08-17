Read full article on original website
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
grandrapidsmi.gov
One Peace Hip Hop Festival
One Peace is a Hip Hop festival that is about strengthening the community, embracing all cultures, and to help promote health and wellness by partnering with organizations and available resources. Check out the website here for more info!. Location. Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids 49507 View Map.
grmag.com
Roller-skating event celebrates Black joy
A free skating event will give families a “last hurrah” before heading back to school. Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting Roll.Bounce.GR, a free outdoor roller-skating event series scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids artist goes viral for painting murals on play structures
A Grand Rapids park is getting a fresh look with the help of a local artist, and it's all thanks to a push by a nonprofit supporting artists.
Grand Rapids hosting Indian culture and heritage celebration August 19-20
The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation has announced a two-day celebration of Indian culture and heritage. The celebration will be held August 19-20.
Public invited to attend Rhythm Walk and Health Fair
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service.
grmag.com
In the home of Olga
Sometimes all it takes is once to make something feel like home. That’s truly how a dining experience at Chez Olga, 1441 Wealthy St. SE, can make a customer feel. Whether the dining room is full or there’s just a lone table of visitors watching as the to-go orders cycle through the door while Olga stops to chat them up, the welcoming atmosphere is palpable.
wgvunews.org
After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on
As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
A Huge $1,400 Tip from Generosity Lunch Stuns Local Server
It's another month and yet another sizeable tip left behind by Generosity Lunch to surprise and stun a local server. This has become a great monthly tradition here in West Michigan. For the Generosity Lunch in the month of August, a group of 14 community residents went to El Arriero...
grmag.com
Fitness franchise stretches into East Grand Rapids
A fitness franchise plans to celebrate the grand opening of its first Michigan studio. StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering customized flexibility services, is opening its newest studio at 2237 Wealthy St. SE, Suite 120, in East Grand Rapids. The studio will host a grand opening Sept. 9-10 with discounted...
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
‘Feed the Block’ aims to bring free food amid inflation
An event coming up in Grand Rapids next week is all about keeping the community fed.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Entrepreneur hopes to bring e-sports to GR
Deandre “Dee” Jones is focused on making a difference. Founder and CEO of Jump Ahead L3C, a youth-focused organization featured in Forbes in 2020 with goals such as a community center and educational workshops for children, Jones also is president of operations and a coach for kids ages 11-14 in the Urban Youth Summer Basketball League.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids offers flavorful, homemade ice cream
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — For Rachel Fanko, ice cream is a labor of love. The owner of Furniture City Creamery, she makes all her ice cream from scratch, starting on the stove with sugar, eggs, cream and milk and adding other flavors, from Oreo cookies to tart cherries, from there.
grmag.com
Drinks with Pat: Attributes of alchemy
Before Atwater Brewery opened its location in Grand Rapids, I ventured over to Detroit to chat with then-owner Mark Rieth to see what it was all about for Grand Rapids Business Journal. Rieth was gracious enough to host me at the brewery’s cool old church location in Grosse Pointe Park....
Free Salvation Army ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday
The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.
WOOD
A family farm that’s unlike any other
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
grmag.com
Amway cares for community
Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event. Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.
grmag.com
Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views
A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views. LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation. Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based...
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe keeps things classic in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — When a 30-year-old Jeff Kuppler first set foot in Nagle’s Top Dog and Malt Shoppe 26 years ago to grab a bite of food, he noticed a for sale sign inside the business. “I never knew the place existed, probably, like most of Kalamazoo, until...
