Grand Rapids, MI

One Peace Hip Hop Festival

One Peace is a Hip Hop festival that is about strengthening the community, embracing all cultures, and to help promote health and wellness by partnering with organizations and available resources. Check out the website here for more info!. Location. Garfield Park, 2111 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids 49507 View Map.
Roller-skating event celebrates Black joy

A free skating event will give families a “last hurrah” before heading back to school. Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting Roll.Bounce.GR, a free outdoor roller-skating event series scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.
In the home of Olga

Sometimes all it takes is once to make something feel like home. That’s truly how a dining experience at Chez Olga, 1441 Wealthy St. SE, can make a customer feel. Whether the dining room is full or there’s just a lone table of visitors watching as the to-go orders cycle through the door while Olga stops to chat them up, the welcoming atmosphere is palpable.
After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on

As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
Fitness franchise stretches into East Grand Rapids

A fitness franchise plans to celebrate the grand opening of its first Michigan studio. StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering customized flexibility services, is opening its newest studio at 2237 Wealthy St. SE, Suite 120, in East Grand Rapids. The studio will host a grand opening Sept. 9-10 with discounted...
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Entrepreneur hopes to bring e-sports to GR

Deandre “Dee” Jones is focused on making a difference. Founder and CEO of Jump Ahead L3C, a youth-focused organization featured in Forbes in 2020 with goals such as a community center and educational workshops for children, Jones also is president of operations and a coach for kids ages 11-14 in the Urban Youth Summer Basketball League.
Drinks with Pat: Attributes of alchemy

Before Atwater Brewery opened its location in Grand Rapids, I ventured over to Detroit to chat with then-owner Mark Rieth to see what it was all about for Grand Rapids Business Journal. Rieth was gracious enough to host me at the brewery’s cool old church location in Grosse Pointe Park....
A family farm that’s unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
Amway cares for community

Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event. Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.
Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views

A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views. LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation. Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based...
