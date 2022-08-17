ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Residents worry ‘disgusting’ industrial odor could be harming their health

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Residents of North Edwards Street are part of a tight-knit community. They look out for each other, people there told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. A strong odor associated with toxic gas, and its effects on people, is an issue that several residents living next to industrial properties in Kalamazoo have been unable to ignore because of concerns for themselves and loved ones.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Allegan hosts its first Pride event

You’d expect a Pride celebration in June during Pride month, but for one small Southwest Michigan city, it’s happening on Saturday. This isn’t the first time “Allegan, Out Loud!” organizer, Eddie Quinones–Walker, has been first to do something. He and his business partner - his life partner - were the first same sex couple legally married in Allegan in 2015.
ALLEGAN, MI
wmuk.org

Living with memory loss? Caretaking? Just curious? All are welcome in KPL program "Music and Memories"

A close relationship with her grandmother put her on the path to working with older adults as a music therapist, says Caitlyn Bodine. As the owner of Fiddlhead Music Therapy, she primarily works with people experiencing dementia or with Alzheimer's disease, but the business offers a wide range of therapy for all ages at its Howard St. location. At 7 pm on August 23 at the Oshtemo branch of the Kalamazoo Public Library, Bodine will lead a program called Music and Memories with Fiddlehead Music Therapy.

