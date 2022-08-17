A close relationship with her grandmother put her on the path to working with older adults as a music therapist, says Caitlyn Bodine. As the owner of Fiddlhead Music Therapy, she primarily works with people experiencing dementia or with Alzheimer's disease, but the business offers a wide range of therapy for all ages at its Howard St. location. At 7 pm on August 23 at the Oshtemo branch of the Kalamazoo Public Library, Bodine will lead a program called Music and Memories with Fiddlehead Music Therapy.

