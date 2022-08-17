Read full article on original website
Fitness franchise stretches into East Grand Rapids
A fitness franchise plans to celebrate the grand opening of its first Michigan studio. StretchLab, an assisted stretching brand offering customized flexibility services, is opening its newest studio at 2237 Wealthy St. SE, Suite 120, in East Grand Rapids. The studio will host a grand opening Sept. 9-10 with discounted...
Roller-skating event celebrates Black joy
A free skating event will give families a “last hurrah” before heading back to school. Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting Roll.Bounce.GR, a free outdoor roller-skating event series scheduled for 1-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the north parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware St. SW in Grand Rapids.
In the home of Olga
Sometimes all it takes is once to make something feel like home. That’s truly how a dining experience at Chez Olga, 1441 Wealthy St. SE, can make a customer feel. Whether the dining room is full or there’s just a lone table of visitors watching as the to-go orders cycle through the door while Olga stops to chat them up, the welcoming atmosphere is palpable.
Amway cares for community
Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event. Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.
Drinks with Pat: Attributes of alchemy
Before Atwater Brewery opened its location in Grand Rapids, I ventured over to Detroit to chat with then-owner Mark Rieth to see what it was all about for Grand Rapids Business Journal. Rieth was gracious enough to host me at the brewery’s cool old church location in Grosse Pointe Park....
Grand Rapids ranks among cities with best residential views
A new list highlighted Grand Rapids as a place to be for homes with the best views. LawnLove’s recent study of 2022’s Cities with the Best Residential Views ranked Grand Rapids as No. 101 among cities across the nation. Grand Rapids achieved an overall score of 11.7 based...
