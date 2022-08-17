ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTroo_0hKtfUfG00

WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature.

The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags, and Black Lives Matter and We Back the Badge signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their preferred pronouns are.

Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the board that the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staffers from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis.

Most of those who spoke at Tuesday’s packed board meeting opposed the policy. The public comment period was capped at an hour, despite a call from the crowd to extend it.

“If you have a policy that says ‘nothing political,’ does that mean you can’t have a sign up that says, ‘Support our Troops,’ or ‘Believe Women’ or ‘Save the Planet?’ By some people’s definitions, all of those things are political,” said Christine Donahoe, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

Donahoe said she’s looking closely at the policy and a similar one approved last fall by the school district in nearby Waukesha.

“It really looks like targeted attacks at specific viewpoints, like LGBT communities, or welcome and safe spaces to students of color,” said Donahoe.

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the Kettle Moraine policy that was launched by two local high school students, Bethany Provan and Brit Farrar.

“Having a rainbow flag in your room isn’t pushing your beliefs on someone,” Provan told WITI-TV. “It’s just saying, ‘Hey, you’re welcome here, and we support you.’”

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wales, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Ron Johnson’s stance on Social Security is wrong

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW System announces Wisconsin Tuition Promise with UWSP

MADISON – University of Wisconsin System has created a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, President Jay Rothman announced this week. The goal of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise is to increase the number...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pride Flag#Wisconsin School Board
WausauPilot

Ride Across Wisconsin Aug. 20-21

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds trail users that certain sections of several state trails will be used as part of the Ride Across Wisconsin event held this weekend, Aug. 20 – 21. Trail users should be aware of the large increase in the number of bicyclists and spectators on the La Crosse River, Elroy-Sparta, 400, Glacial Drumlin and Hank Aaron state trails.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 15, 2022. Editorial: Hemp production an intriguing option for Wisconsin. Our recent story about an area farmer studying the potential for industrial hemp has more implications than what people might realize at a glance. We think this is a potential winner for the state. Hemp, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

NTC receives $340K grant to build machine tool workforce

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is the recipient of a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant designed to build the machine tool workforce in central Wisconsin over the next three years, NTC announced this week. The Retool Project focuses on machine tool technician training and careers, diversity and accessibility. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Drive Sober campaign in operation

Stepped-up patrols began this week to prevent tragedies caused by impaired driving on our roads. Wisconsin State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across the state will work together to stop impaired drivers throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. This campaign began Aug. 17 and runs through Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication the armored “living fossils” may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century. “It’s exciting because it’s confirmation that they are becoming...
GEORGIA STATE
WausauPilot

DNR to host webinar for those new to hunting, fishing

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host the second of several educational hunting webinars on Aug. 31 for people who are new to hunting or curious about hunting, fishing and trapping. Each episode will feature guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and include...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy