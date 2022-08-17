Read full article on original website
OUTLOOK: KISSES WITH WOLVES: Vicksburg’s Alaina Fordice spends summer at wolf sanctuary
Alaina Fordice had an encounter this summer she will never forget. While working for an adventure and service-based travel camp for teens called The Road Less Traveled, the Vicksburg native had the opportunity to be part of Mission: Wolf, a solar-powered nature center that provides sanctuary for unwanted captive-born wolves and horses.
Patricia Reid
Patricia Reid was born February 4, 1954, in Vicksburg, MS, where she lived most of her life. She died peacefully in her sleep on August 15, 2022, in Columbia, SC. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Katie Reid of Columbia, SC and their kids Caleb (12) and Safi (5), her daughter and son-in-law Erica Reid Gerdes and Fuzzy Gerdes of Chicago, IL, and her sister Linda Antoine of Vicksburg, MS. Tricia was preceded in death by her husband David in 2007 and her parents George and Juanita Bane.
City of Vicksburg places liens on 17 properties
The city of Vicksburg has filed liens totaling $10,619 to recover the cost of cleaning and clearing 17 properties in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the liens at its meeting Monday. Nine of those properties are owned by the state of Mississippi. Under city ordinances, property...
Warren County Land Records August 8 to August 15
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 8 to August 15. *Donald W. Rowland Sr., Stephanie Renee Rowland, Rodger A. Rowland and Shane Russell Rowland to Michael Patrick Border, Part of Lot 13 and Part of Lot 14, Highlands. *Billy J. Collins and Shirley A....
Klein speaks about Vicksburg District’s mission at Chamber luncheon
The Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce held its monthly meeting on Wednesday when members of the chamber and other community members attended the event, held at the Vicksburg Convention Center, to hear the guest speaker, Col. Christopher Klein. Klein assumed command of The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District in...
Letter to the Editor: Thank you to our essential sanitation and city workers
A big thank you to all the “essential” workers, specifically the sanitation and city workers. They are heroes, too, in my opinion. They make it convenient for us to keep our neighborhoods clean, which prevents chaos and disease. I put them right up there with the police and fire departments, for their work is just as necessary in order for us to live in a civilized society.
Who’s Hot
Vicksburg High football player DeCorey Knight had a 46-yard touchdown run in a 22-6 win over Natchez in a preseason scrimmage on Friday. Vicksburg will begin the regular season on Aug. 26 against Germantown, in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the gate, and must be purchased online through the GoFan website.
Nearly 600 parcels still reported delinquent on 2019 property taxes
The deadline is looming ever near for those with delinquent 2019 property taxes to pay what they owe, and Warren County Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy is pleading with the public to contact her office. “You still have 598 parcels out there that are delinquent on their 2019 property taxes,” Hardy...
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Ali Hopson gives more than just an hour of her time
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Ali Hopson, who volunteers with Teens United and Supper on the ‘Sip at United Way of West Central Mississippi. Hopson is a registered dietitian at Merit Health River Region, KPC Promise Hospital and co-owner of Nutrition Matters, LLC. She serves on the Vicksburg Convention Center Advisory Board, Ole Miss Alumni Association Board of Directors, is a past president of the Official Mississippi Women’s Club and is a member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is married to Sen. Briggs Hopson and they have three children.
Sports column: We’re all a part of the Red Carpet Bowl’s success
In several interviews over the years, former Cooper High School football coach Gene Allen often mentioned that he wasn’t sure the Red Carpet Bowl would last more than a few years after it was started in 1962. “When we started, we had no earthly idea where it would go....
Vicksburg Police Reports: 3 arrested on unrelated drug charges
The Vicksburg Police Department made three separate drug-related arrests on Thursday and Friday, including one with an additional burglary charge. Justin Cantrell, 42 of Vicksburg, was arrested on Thursday at the scene of a traffic stop after 2.28 grams of methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle. Charged with possession of...
Tallulah Academy runs wild over Briarfield in season opener
Tallulah Academy and Briarfield Academy played a football game Friday night, but it wasn’t much of a contest. Wyatt Bedgood rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, Brayson Morson added two more rushing touchdowns, and Tallulah Academy opened its season with a 44-12 rout of one of its biggest rivals.
Playmakers 2022: Experienced Tallulah set for a title run
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” will be included in The Post’s weekend print edition on Aug. 20, and will also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
