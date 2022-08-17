CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO