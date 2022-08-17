Read full article on original website
WVNews
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
WVNews
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
WVNews
Health officials are right to plan ahead
State health care officials are watching changes in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations carefully, and have decided it might be time to prepare for another challenge to the hospitals and health care systems that haven’t quite caught their breath from the last round. On Aug. 22, the West Virginia...
WVNews
Ohio man arrested on drug charges after highway stop in Gallia County leads to discovery of fentanyl
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio's drug interdiction efforts continue to net results in Gallia County, as the State Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday night after a traffic stop on U.S. 35. Vandonte Duncan, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and taken...
WVNews
Newly founded West Virginia SmallSat Center aims to boost state's footing in space commercialization
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this summer, West Virginia University and the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium began partnering on the development of the West Virginia Small Satellite Center of Excellence, which officials hope will become a hub of technological and economic activity in the very near future.
WVNews
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
WVNews
West Virginia's new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of...
WVNews
West Virginia International Yeager Airport looks to the future with current projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport recently received federal grant funding that will allow it to pursue adding flights to two of the nation’s largest airports, according to Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. Yeager was awarded a Department of Transportation Small Community Air...
WVNews
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
WVNews
Efforts to restart special session at a 'real stalemate,' West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year remains in a technical timeout after lawmakers failed to pass legislation related to tax reform and abortion last month. Gov. Jim Justice has said negotiations between his office and lawmakers remain at a...
WVNews
Inflation slows in July; average price per gallon of gasoline dips below $4 in West Virginia
Still-high inflation showed signs of slowing last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July report that came out Aug. 10. July’s inflation had a net zero increase from June. “The last inflation report that we got showed a kind of slightly lower rate of inflation than...
WVNews
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary
CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
WVNews
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show inflation...
