Murdaugh Attorney claims AG's Office leaked info in the case

The attorney of one of the Palmetto State's most notoriously accused criminals is claiming that info in his client's case has been leaked. Dick Harpootlian, lawyer for former Low Country litigator Alex Murdaugh said at a news conference Wednesday, that the State Attorney General's office leaked information in the case.

The AG's office then released a statement refuting that claim. They say no info was leaked and they have spoken to SLED officials who deny telling anyone that the Attorney General's Office leaked information. The statement concludes by saying that Murdaugh's lawyers are trying to create drama where none has existed.