ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murdaugh Attorney claims AG's Office leaked info in the case

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz5cN_0hKteFdO00

The attorney of one of the Palmetto State's most notoriously accused criminals is claiming that info in his client's case has been leaked. Dick Harpootlian, lawyer for former Low Country litigator Alex Murdaugh said at a news conference Wednesday, that the State Attorney General's office leaked information in the case.

The AG's office then released a statement refuting that claim. They say no info was leaked and they have spoken to SLED officials who deny telling anyone that the Attorney General's Office leaked information. The statement concludes by saying that Murdaugh's lawyers are trying to create drama where none has existed.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Harpootlian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Ag#The Palmetto State#Low Country#State
AOL Corp

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife and son, faces new financial crimes charges

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, already accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted on multiple money laundering and computer crime charges, authorities said Friday. A grand jury indicted him on nine criminal counts, including two for money laundering of between $20,000 and $100,000, another count of money...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Key informant in Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot - nicknamed 'Big Dan' - tells jury one of the two men on trial was 'ecstatic' as he rode past the governor's vacation home'

A man charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was ecstatic and exclaimed, 'That's it!' as he rode past her vacation home in 2020 and told an ally to make a video, according to trial evidence presented Monday. Jurors heard from Dan Chappel, who was known as 'Big...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PBS NewsHour

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail after citing ‘severely deficient’ conditions

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Trump search: Unsealed search warrant suggests ex-president being investigated under Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as the paperwork for Trump ally Roger Stone’s pardon and information about Emmanuel Macron.According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing markings identifying them as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information – a level of classification above the top secret level which is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal. The...
POTUS
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy