Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 19 – August 20, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Resident Concerned About Parking on Narrow City Street
ROCK SPRINGS — After a resident asked the city why his neighborhood was no longer allowed to park in right of ways or on sidewalks, the city decided it will look at the narrow streets in that area and see if something can be done to improve the parking issues and safety concerns.
oilcity.news
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
sweetwaternow.com
Climb Wyoming Helps Local Mother Find Her Voice
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Jackie Brough graduated from Climb Wyoming after completing the office careers training a few years ago, and since then she has been working as a teller at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. Brough credits Climb with empowering her and giving her the skills to...
sweetwaternow.com
Questions Raised on Equipment Lease Agreement
ROCK SPRINGS — Despite some questions about the process used and how much would be spent on the lease agreement for a new 2022 Caterpillar 320-07 hydraulic excavator, the Rock Springs City Council approved the agreement. While the agreement was approved, the vote wasn’t unanimous with Councilors Brent Bettolo...
buffalobulletin.com
Crossing oceans: Couple flees Ukraine and celebrates birth of baby in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — A new bundle of joy was recently born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. However, her parents faced several challenges leading up to her arrival. Gerhard and Anastasia Talbot came to the United States after having to flee Ukraine due to the ongoing war. “I am...
wyo4news.com
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
