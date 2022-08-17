Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna reportedly tried to use celeb status to avoid Friday arrest
New details have emerged from the Friday arrest of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and it seems the two-time All-Star
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
Dodgers News: Former Dodger is Absolutely Dominating Since the All-Star Break
Former Dodger Albert Pujols is back in St. Louis for his final season and has been on a tear over the last few weeks since the All-Star break.
Aaron Boone has stern message for Yankees
Aaron Boone had a stern message for his New York Yankees after yet another loss. The Yankees were shutout in a 4-0 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. They have now gone 12-24 over their last 36, and their lead for first in the AL East is down to eight games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kid runs onto field during White Sox-Astros game, absolutely basks in the moment
We’ve seen our fair share of drunk adults run onto the field in Chicago in recent years, and the ending usually involves an NFL-style tackle. On Wednesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field, the equation changed.
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
ESPN
Former major league pitcher Bill Lee collapses while warming up for Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas during an exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. "He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gio: Yankees showing who we thought they would be, are heading for another early exit
Gio says the Yankees’ recent performance is more of a confirmation of what many thought they would be after a lackluster offseason, and will be bounced early from the playoffs again.
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
TMZ.com
Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video, MLBer Told Cops He Was Celebrating Braves Win Before Stop
2:07 PM PT -- New police video shows Ozuna told a cop he had celebrated the Braves' big win over the Mets on Thursday night with a few beers before he was ultimately arrested for DUI on Friday morning. In the footage, you can clearly hear Ozuna tell an officer,...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
NFL・
Video: Fernando Tatis Jr. removed from Padres City Connect hype video
Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension has led to the San Diego Padres removing the shortstop from their City Connect uniform hype video. The Padres were wearing their City Connect jerseys for Friday’s game against the Washington Nationals. Prior to the game, the team showed their hype video for...
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Yardbarker
The Yankees are already cashing in on Oswaldo Cabrera’s immense versatility
Yesterday evening, Oswaldo Cabrera made his long-awaited debut with the Yankees and was able to soak in the surreal environment. He played third base, giving Donaldson a day off from the field, which may-or-may-not have played a role in him hitting the Grand Slam that sent us all home. However,...
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years
The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night
The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 1