ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Bleacher Creatures#Mlb#Sports#The New York Yankees#New York Yankees#Barbershop#Major League Baseball
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
ClutchPoints

Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Joe Musgrove hints at Padres’ anger with Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently facing a lot of controversy, and his teammates are starting to suggest disapproval of his actions. San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has been out all season with a wrist fracture. Right when he was about to make his season debut, he got a suspension lasting the rest of 2022 for using PEDs. All-Star teammate Joe Musgrove suggests the franchise may be frustrated with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years

The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night

The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy