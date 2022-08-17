Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball announces promotion schedule for 2022 season ahead of 1st contest
Penn State released its 2022 promo schedule. With various different themes for home games, the blue and white added intrigue to its upcoming season. The Nittany Lions are set to kick off the season with a poster giveaway during the Penn State Invitational on Aug. 26-27. The team's match against...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer newcomers flash potential in rally against Georgetown, strive for consistency
Thursday night’s clash against Georgetown was the first match Penn State played in nearly nine months, and it was a preview of what the offense could produce in the season ahead. The Nittany Lions clawed their way back from one-goal deficits twice to earn a 2-2 draw, as the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer works to season-opening tie against Georgetown in Jeffrey Field
Even with the threat of thunderstorms, hundreds of fans lined Jeffrey Field on Thursday night as Penn State kicked off its season with a home tilt against Georgetown. The Nittany Lions and the Hoyas battled to a 2-2 draw in an intense match. Penn State controlled the ball early, but...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gathers 2 forwards on 2022 preseason MAC Hermann Trophy watch list
The hype train is running strong for two Penn Staters who are gearing up for potential last season with the team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt senior Ally Schlegel were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the top player, as voted on by NCAA coaches, in both men's and women's soccer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State football position preview | Defensive line depth a strength ahead of season opener
A sack can end a drive just as quickly as it starts. In 2022, Penn State has a defensive line with a number of guys who can get the job done. The Nittany Lions recorded 27 sacks in 2021, but the blue and white has potential to see an increase this season for a number of factors, including a new defensive coordinator with a focused intensity on getting to the football.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football announces team captains for 2022 campaign, including 3 repeat picks
Penn State released its 2022 team captains Thursday, and it's safe to say veteran leadership is present. Quarterback Sean Clifford, center Juice Scruggs, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and long snapper Chris Stoll were named as the six team captains for the upcoming season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball reveals Daytona Beach Invitational foes, fills out nonconference slate
Penn State filled out the final pieces of its nonconference schedule Thursday. The Nittany Lions will take on Toledo and Fresno State in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The blue and white previously announced its participation in the event but had not released its opponents. Toledo went 29-6 season last year,...
Digital Collegian
State College Borough announces annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
The State College Borough announced it will host its annual commemoration of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom Aug. 28, according to a press release from Aug. 12. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza on 125 South Fraser St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
Digital Collegian
PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street construction starting Monday
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on Atherton Street starting Monday until Sept. 6, according to a release. The road closure is due to an upgrade to the sewer system, and it's part of a three-year $30.7 million project estimated to end in the fall of 2024. PennDOT...
Digital Collegian
State College business owner fails to pay over $500,000 in sales tax
On Monday, a State College business owner was charged for allegedly failing to pay over $500,000 in sales tax between 2017 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Yean Ngan, owner of Little Szechuan and the now-closed businesses Tea Time State College and Little Food Court, is facing 13 felony counts of theft and 26 misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
Comments / 0