mainepublic.org

LePage’s selective worries about voter fraud, explained

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has made several voter fraud accusations over the years, including this spring when he made unsubstantiated claims about a ballot-stuffing scheme that existing election laws make nearly impossible to execute. But on at least two occasions this summer, he has suggested that cheating Maine elections is actually quite difficult, except in the larger municipalities that, for the most part, have previously voted for someone other than him.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

After public dispute, MaineHealth and Anthem aren't sharing details of their new insurance agreement

After months of negotiations, MaineHealth and Anthem have successfully negotiated a contract. The agreement, announced Wednesday night, means that Maine Medical Center will no longer withdraw from Anthem's network next year. While health care advocates are pleased that patients won't see disruptions in care, they are raising some concerns about the deal.
MAINE STATE
