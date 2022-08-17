Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has made several voter fraud accusations over the years, including this spring when he made unsubstantiated claims about a ballot-stuffing scheme that existing election laws make nearly impossible to execute. But on at least two occasions this summer, he has suggested that cheating Maine elections is actually quite difficult, except in the larger municipalities that, for the most part, have previously voted for someone other than him.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO