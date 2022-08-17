Read full article on original website
LePage’s selective worries about voter fraud, explained
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage has made several voter fraud accusations over the years, including this spring when he made unsubstantiated claims about a ballot-stuffing scheme that existing election laws make nearly impossible to execute. But on at least two occasions this summer, he has suggested that cheating Maine elections is actually quite difficult, except in the larger municipalities that, for the most part, have previously voted for someone other than him.
WATCH: Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic Party staffer recording him on video
Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage last weekend threatened a Maine Democratic Party staffer when the two crossed paths during an event in Madawaska. In the video provided by the Maine Democratic Party, LePage is seen snatching a doughnut off the back of a parade float and hopping over a puddle.
Religious schools haven't yet sought public funding in Maine after Supreme Court decision
The Maine Department of Education says that in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on a case out of Maine, no religious schools in the state have yet applied to receive public funds. The case revolved around a state program that allows families in towns without their own...
After public dispute, MaineHealth and Anthem aren't sharing details of their new insurance agreement
After months of negotiations, MaineHealth and Anthem have successfully negotiated a contract. The agreement, announced Wednesday night, means that Maine Medical Center will no longer withdraw from Anthem's network next year. While health care advocates are pleased that patients won't see disruptions in care, they are raising some concerns about the deal.
Update on the new free tuition program and other news from Maine's Community College System
Since the announcement earlier this year that Maine’s community college system will offer free tuition for recent high school graduates, enrollment and interest among students has surged. We’ll talk with community college leaders and students to find out about the impact of the new policy, and what’s in store for the school year ahead.
