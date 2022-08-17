Read full article on original website
Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall
ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
Meet chamber member Michael Podd, North Coast Repertory Theatre’s group sales leader
North Coast Repertory Theatre, a non-profit organization, has evolved into one of the area’s leading performing arts organizations. Entertaining audiences for 40 years, the theatre boasts an award-winning Mainstage season, in its intimate 194- seat setting located in Solana Beach. Additionally, it involves thousands of young people each year...
Transient suffering from mental crisis assaults Encinitas councilman
ENCINITAS — A transient woman suffering from a drug-induced mental health crisis assaulted a local council member with a belt on Tuesday night in downtown Encinitas before fleeing the scene and locking herself in a bathroom at a nearby train station, according to law enforcement and witnesses. Councilman Tony...
Vista school bus routes paused due to driver shortage
VISTA — The Vista Unified School District reduced its student transportation capacity just before the start of the school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers. At the Aug. 11 Board of Education meeting, the trustees approved adjustments to transportation routes following a staff report indicating a shortage of drivers.
