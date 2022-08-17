ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

Coast News

Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall

ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Transient suffering from mental crisis assaults Encinitas councilman

ENCINITAS — A transient woman suffering from a drug-induced mental health crisis assaulted a local council member with a belt on Tuesday night in downtown Encinitas before fleeing the scene and locking herself in a bathroom at a nearby train station, according to law enforcement and witnesses. Councilman Tony...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Vista school bus routes paused due to driver shortage

VISTA — The Vista Unified School District reduced its student transportation capacity just before the start of the school year due to a shortage of school bus drivers. At the Aug. 11 Board of Education meeting, the trustees approved adjustments to transportation routes following a staff report indicating a shortage of drivers.
VISTA, CA

