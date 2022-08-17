ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Coast News

Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall

ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

Why San Diego voters should not approve the proposed garbage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

GOP-backed candidate enters San Dieguito race after Muir withdrawal

ENCINITAS — A new candidate has made an eleventh-hour entry into the San Dieguito Union High School District’s Trustee Area 1 race after the sudden withdrawal of incumbent Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir and subsequent recruitment efforts by local Republicans. With board conservative stronghold Muir announcing her...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech ​ will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Steve Hodges
NBC San Diego

Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor

After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families

San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Transient suffering from mental crisis assaults Encinitas councilman

ENCINITAS — A transient woman suffering from a drug-induced mental health crisis assaulted a local council member with a belt on Tuesday night in downtown Encinitas before fleeing the scene and locking herself in a bathroom at a nearby train station, according to law enforcement and witnesses. Councilman Tony...
ENCINITAS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival

Vista, Ca. – Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event. Volunteer to help us bring Viking History to Life. With Community Support. There is work to be done now, so sign up today. Many Hands make light the load, and a good time was had by all.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots

An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
SAN DIEGO, CA

