Vista, Ca. – Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event. Volunteer to help us bring Viking History to Life. With Community Support. There is work to be done now, so sign up today. Many Hands make light the load, and a good time was had by all.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO