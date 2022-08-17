Read full article on original website
Coast News
Encinitas to begin repairs to San Elijo bridge this fall
ENCINITAS — The city will begin repairs to the San Elijo bridge this fall. The Encinitas City Council swiftly passed its two-item agenda on Aug. 17 that included a contract with Shaw Equipment Rentals for $248,051, plus a $74,000 contingency for abutment backfill repair work of the San Elijo bridge.
kusi.com
Why San Diego voters should not approve the proposed garbage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
Coast News
GOP-backed candidate enters San Dieguito race after Muir withdrawal
ENCINITAS — A new candidate has made an eleventh-hour entry into the San Dieguito Union High School District’s Trustee Area 1 race after the sudden withdrawal of incumbent Trustee Maureen “Mo” Muir and subsequent recruitment efforts by local Republicans. With board conservative stronghold Muir announcing her...
Oceanside's first year-round homeless center nearing completion
The city of Oceanside now has the most unsheltered homeless people in North County. The center will include 50 beds.
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of 4 City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1M to Junior Achievement of San Diego County
MacKenzie Scott, the world's richest woman and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.1 million to the Junior Achievement of San Diego County.
northcountydailystar.com
Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days
On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
NBC San Diego
Two Men Face Off to Become Chula Vista's Next Mayor
After a primary with six contenders, the field for the Chula Vista mayor's race has narrowed to two men from opposing political parties. John McCann, a Republican, earned 30% of the vote in the primary, while, Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, garnered 22% of the vote. McCann has served on Chula...
NBC San Diego
Guaranteed Income Helps Ease Inflation Pressures for San Diego Families
San Diego's first guaranteed income program is a few months in, and it is already making a difference in many lives. One hundred and fifty families are receiving $500 a month with no strings attached. The families chosen for the guaranteed income program come from four specific neighborhoods: Encanto, Paradise Hills, San Ysidro and National City. All the families have a child under the age of 12 in the home.
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER
Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Caltrans to begin work in Mission Valley | Here are the freeway closures and detours
SAN DIEGO — San Diego drivers: be prepared to take a detour if you're driving on the I-8 near Mission Valley after 9 p.m. on Sunday. Three nights of connector and lane closures are set to begin on Sunday night, according to Caltrans. Starting this Sunday, Aug. 21 through...
How is the Inflation Reduction Act expected to impact San Diegans?
The newly signed Inflation Reduction Act promises to have a significant impact on San Diego from helping people buy electric cars, to helping our county reach net-zero emissions by 2035.
Jailed Ponzi Schemer Gina Champion-Cain Being Sued for Divorce in San Diego
Steve Cain filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” in his San Diego Superior Court petition. Except for the length of the marriage — their 32nd anniversary was last week — and the fact no children are involved, the filing is unremarkable. But his wife’s name makes the case compelling.
Coast News
Transient suffering from mental crisis assaults Encinitas councilman
ENCINITAS — A transient woman suffering from a drug-induced mental health crisis assaulted a local council member with a belt on Tuesday night in downtown Encinitas before fleeing the scene and locking herself in a bathroom at a nearby train station, according to law enforcement and witnesses. Councilman Tony...
asumag.com
University of California, San Diego, expects record high enrollment
The University of California, San Diego, is beginning its fall quarter this week with what’s expected to be record enrollment and lots of crowding on a campus that’s in the midst of one of the largest expansions in the school’s 59-year history. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports...
Twenty drivers issued citations at Chula Vista checkpoint
Twenty unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.
northcountydailystar.com
Volunteers Needed for California’s Premiere Viking Festival
Vista, Ca. – Vista Viking Festival is a very big Thing. In the Old Norse World, a large gathering of the folk was called a Thing. The annual Viking Festival is our biggest Thing of the year. It takes hundreds of volunteers to create California’s Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Heritage event. Volunteer to help us bring Viking History to Life. With Community Support. There is work to be done now, so sign up today. Many Hands make light the load, and a good time was had by all.
San Diego County gas prices drop again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one cent Saturday to $5.296, its 65th decrease in 66 days since rising to a record.
NBC San Diego
Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots
An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
