Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Local businessman challenging longtime incumbent for NY-26
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Early Voting winding down in a couple days and the Primary Election now just four days away, we’re looking into a key race. The 26th Congressional District is up for grabs in the Democratic Primary. The race is between Eddie Egriu, a local businessman and Congressman Brian Higgins, who’s been […]
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
In May, following the terrible Buffalo attack at Topp's Supermarket, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 to further fight terrorism and now the NYS leader is setting aside $10 million for threat assessment and management.
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello Hosting State Legislative Farm Tour in September
The annual New York State Legislature Farm Tour is coming up in September, and Chautauqua County will be a part of this year's edition. State Senator George Borrello is hosting the tour throughout the 57th State Senate District, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The Sunset Bay Republican, who is the ranking member of the State Senate Agriculture Committee, says many state lawmakers from New York City will be participating in the tour...
chautauquatoday.com
Candidates running in special election participate in forum
About 50 people turned out for a forum that featured the candidates running in the special election for the 23rd Congressional District. Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Max Della Pia participated in the "Meet the Candidates" debate held Thursday evening at the BOCES LoGuidice Center near Fredonia. The candidates covered a number of issues during the forum, hosted by the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters.
chautauquatoday.com
Local state lawmakers continue to press Hochul for special session
Two area state lawmakers continue to press for a special session of the state legislature to take action of a bill that would grant "peace officer" status to Chautauqua Institution's public safety personnel. State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell have sent a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul making the request. Borrello, a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, indicated that Hochul has told him she supports the bill...
Gov. Hochul announces funding to support new threat management teams in NYS
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that $10 million will be available to support the development of threat assessment and management teams in all NYS counties.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
chautauquatoday.com
County Attorney to retire at the end of December
A key member of Chautauqua County government will be leaving his post at the end of the year. Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel today announced the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella, who is anticipated to retire at the end of December. Abdella has accumulated 32 years of service to Chautauqua County. Wendel says Abdella's departure will be a big loss for the county...
Western New York Town Changing the Max Speed Limit
Earlier this month, New York Governor and Buffalo native Kathy Hochul, approved a package of measures that are aimed at preventing car crash deaths, which includes allowing local governments in New York State to lower the maximum speed limit to 25 mph. While it's unclear exactly how many towns or...
Buffalo Public Schools proposed using COVID funds for critical race theory
Buffalo Public Schools has a detailed plan to use some of the school system's federal COVID-19 relief funds for college credit programs that teach students critical race theory.
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Random Account Is Tweeting Every House In Buffalo, New York
The real estate market in Buffalo, New York and across New York State has been pretty hot over the last couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down home buyers. In fact, it seems that it only made buyers more eager and willing to find the perfect home at a big price!
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
New Information For Pistol Permit Applicants In Erie County
There has been a recent surge in the amount of interest and submitted applications for pistol permits across New York State. IN Erie County, the numbers have been in the thousands over the past couple of years and that seems to be a trend that will continue for the near future.
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board tables Radisson incentive zoning discussion
Residents supportive of developers’ overall plan. Following last week’s information session on the future of the Radisson Hotel on the East River, the Grand Island Town Board held a public hearing as the leadoff of its regular meeting Monday to further discuss the project. Developers Mike Conroe of...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
wnypapers.com
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
wutv29.com
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 19 - August 21
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Several family-friendly events are taking place across Western New York. Kids Day at Buffalo Bills preseason game against the Denver Broncos. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. on Saturday and...
