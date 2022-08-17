ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
VINTON, LA
KLST/KSAN

3 of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
WESTWEGO, LA
eparisextra.com

Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Woman threatened to kill, set fire to CPS worker

A Beaumont woman who reportedly threatened to kill a Child Protective Services worker and set her on fire was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of retaliation. According to court documents, a CPS employee was working from home July 28 when she received a...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist

I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
PORT NECHES, TX

