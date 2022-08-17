Read full article on original website
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Lucky Groves resident wins $1M on Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GROVES, Texas — There's a new millionaire in Groves this week!. A lucky Groves resident claimed a winning ticket worth $1 million from the Texas Lottery's scratch ticket game "$1,000,000 FRENZY" according to a news release Wednesday from the Texas Lottery. The Groves winner, who has chosen to remain...
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in West & East Texas
The sun rises in the east and sets in the west and it seems that from a recent drawing anyway, Texas Lottery wins rose in the east and set in the west.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
ON THE MENU — Clifford’s Distillery expanding for anticipated growth; reach outside of Texas
Clifford’s Distilling is in the process of expanding its manufacturing operations to keep up with a high demand. The Port Arthur company will expand its capabilities to produce up to 14 individual mash pods, which equals approximately 500 bottles a day. The distillery previously had the capacity to make 250 bottles a day.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Lone Star State as jackpot rolls passed $50 million
The Powerball jackpot was won by no one on the August 13 drawing so the $48 million now moves up to an estimated $56 million (cash value of $32.5 million) but not before a Texan will take home some serious cash.
Local Indorama nominated for Texas State Enterprise Zone; see how that could benefit region
The Port Neches City Council on Thursday approved a resolution to nominate Indorama Ventures Oxides as a Texas State Enterprise Zone Project, which was created to incentivize investment and job creation in economically distressed areas. Caitlin Glenn, a consultant for the company, said the program is administered through the office...
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
3 of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
Power City | Industrial firefighter positions available at several Southeast Texas plants
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans have the opportunity to get hired to help protect plants in the area in case of emergencies. It's called the Refinery Terminal Fire Company (RTFC). They're hiring for open spots at plants in Port Arthur and Sabine Pass. You must be 18 years old...
Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment
During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
SEE THE LIST: Burglary, assault, drug charges lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Felony criminal indictments issued this week by a Jefferson County grand jury range from burglary and assault to drug charges. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an offense that occurred July 12. KC Bryan Abraham, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for evading...
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Woman threatened to kill, set fire to CPS worker
A Beaumont woman who reportedly threatened to kill a Child Protective Services worker and set her on fire was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of retaliation. According to court documents, a CPS employee was working from home July 28 when she received a...
MONIQUE BATSON — Southeast Texans mourn loss of local muralist
I only met Kimberly Brown once, but her essence has been around me for years. As a resident of Port Neches, I pass by it every day when I drive down Port Neches Avenue and see the side of The Cheery Tree Florist, The Crow’s Nest and other works of art that adorn the street.
