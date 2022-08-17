Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
ABBC Foundation Announces the Launching of Crypto Payment Shopping Mall Buyaladdin
ABBC Foundation announced the upcoming global launching of its online shopping mall Buyaladdin, where transactions will be held solely in cryptocurrency. Here, users can buy a vast range of products while also placing their own items up for sale. Notably, ABBC Foundation’s CEO Jason Daniel also announced that 1 ABBC will amount to $100 when shopping at Buyaladdin.In addition, Buyaladdin is headquartered in the United States of America, and managed by CEO Stanley Park stated that this will be one of a kind shopping experience for crypto lovers across the globe.
NEWSBTC
XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?
XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
NEWSBTC
TA- Trezor (TRB) Holds Strong Above $40, Will The Crypto Pullback Affect It?
The price of Trezor (TRB) in the last few days has continued to look strong against Tether (USDT). Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins have struggled to hold above their key support zones after the market turned bearish. The price of Trezor (TRB) has continued to maintain its bullish structure. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Why are Runfy, Bitcoin and Tron being considered the next cryptos to explode in 2022
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment choice for investors of all income groups and ages, given the slew of benefits one gets, right from inflation-proof returns to data privacy and lack of third-party interference. Moreover, with the advancements in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies are now enabling people to do more than just trade. Users can now build decentralised apps, mint NFTs, play blockchain-based games and enjoy a host of other activities while earning rewards in terms of cryptocurrencies. As is evident by the success of meme coins, many of these cryptocurrencies have gone on to achieve resounding success with their next-generation features.
NEWSBTC
USDC Exchange Reserve Spikes – Can This Help Push Bitcoin Back Up?
On-chain data shows the USDC exchange reserves sharply rose recently, something that could help push Bitcoin back up after the latest drop. USDC Exchange Reserve Observes Sharp Rise In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the large amount of USD Coin that flowed into...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu: More Bite Than Bark – Another Price Jump Around The Corner?
Shiba Inu (SHIB), dubbed to be the second largest dog meme coin, is nearing a breach as claimed by analysts. Shiba Inu provided roughly 50% to holders last week; outstripping major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and others. BitWallet recently listed SHIB strengthening meme coin adoption. SHIB price could be nearing a...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Falls To Decisive Line At $21,500, What Levels Should BTC Hold?
Bitcoin hangs by a thread as an increase in selling pressures sends major cryptocurrencies back to critical support levels. The number one crypto could return to the bottom of its current range If bulls are unable to step in and push back on this fresh bearish assault. At the time...
NEWSBTC
Near-term Profits With These Cryptos; Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), And Pancakeswap (CAKE)
Investing in cryptocurrency can be a confusing and nerve-wracking process. With so many opportunities available, it’s challenging to know which ones are worth your time and money. However, if you’re looking for near-term profit potential, you can’t go wrong with Uniglo (GLO), Cosmos Hub (ATOM), or Pancakeswap (CAKE).
NEWSBTC
Tether Asset Reserves Figures Record Significant Plunge Compared To 2021
Following the collapse of Terra and its ecosystem, there is a considerable reduction of confidence in stablecoins, especially Tether. Most participants in the crypto space have increased doubts about the level of stability with stablecoins. While many are treading more caution on most projects, some have made a complete back-out.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Slides As Staked Token Reaches New ATH Ahead Of Hyped Merge
Despite changes in the asset’s price, Ethereum is steadily adding to the ETH 2.0 staking contract. According to the development team, this occurs about a month before the Merge is scheduled to occur. Ethereum Staked Token Hit New ATH. According to Dune Analytics data, more over 13.2 million ETH...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Declines Below 50-Day MA, Is A Recovery Expected?
Bitcoin price has no doubt had an interesting couple of weeks. After managing to recover from the crash that rocked the market in June, it is now back down to where it began, losing more than $3,000 in a matter of days. The swift decline has put the digital asset below key technical levels. So while the cryptocurrency had managed to maintain some bullish indicators after falling from $25,000 initially, it has now completely reversed this trend.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo (GLO) Backed By Top Investment Firms, Taking Market Shares Of Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) Rumour Says
Uniglo ($GLO) is the newest project on the Ethereum network that is quickly taking market share from Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). $GLO is a well-oiled machine with a strong focus on the community and a commitment to always be at the forefront to establish new trends. According to reliable...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Witnessed Sharp Sell-Off, Further Volatility On Chart?
Bitcoin price has witnessed a sharp fall over the 24 hours and the reason for the same is unknown. The coin witnessed excessive selling pressure causing price to dip by 9% in the past day. Most gains that Bitcoin secured in a week were lost due to the recent price...
NEWSBTC
Axie Infinity Drops 4.7% In Last 24 Hours As AXS Struggles In The Red Zone
Axie Infinity trading volume seen to have capsized by over 2% in the past few days. AXS value set to jump in price when full version of Axie Infinity game rolls out in 2023. Price down 0.87% or trading at $16.97 as of press time. AXS price has fallen 4.7%...
NEWSBTC
Keninah Concord: Saving The World With Blockchain-Based Solutions
Decentralized finance, DeFi, has created a new approach to the world of finance, by eliminating traditional intermediaries and implementing blockchain-related technologies, such as wallets, digital assets, and smart contracts, and piggybacking on DeFi a great example of this is Keninah Concord (KEN), which is a new crypto token. Keninah Concord...
NEWSBTC
Not-So-Diamond-Hands: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Shed 150k BTC Since LUNA Crash
Data shows the total supply held by the Bitcoin long-term holders has decreased by 150k BTC since the LUNA crash. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Dumped A Noticeable Amount In The Last Few Months. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC LTHs have observed a sustained decrease of...
NEWSBTC
How Adirize DAO, Litecoin and Floki Inu Could Be A Great Bear Market Opportunity
Very favorable winds are blowing in the cryptocurrency market, which have survived the uncertainty. Many investors have started to gain profitability during this period when they evaluate buying opportunities. In this process, which is expected to continue in the long run, altcoins are expected to attract great attention. In addition,...
NEWSBTC
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region. SINGAPORE — 8 July 2022 — TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, has announced a new batch of title sponsors and speakers for its upcoming Singapore edition which will be running from 28 to 29 September. This year marks the conference’s Singapore debut, making for a thrilling week of activities as some of the world’s most pioneering projects gather at what’s set to be the crypto industry’s first major in-person event in Asia ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 race weekend.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Gains Retrace As Ethereum Merge Draws Closer
Crypto market sentiment had been turning more positive in the month of August, and this had seen the digital assets in the space return double-digit growth in the first week of the month. However, the market has been unable to hold its bullish trend properly, and cryptocurrencies are beginning to shed the gains that they had put on in the first week. While the assets remain largely at positive levels, the gains for last week are noticeably less than the previous week.
