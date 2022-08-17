Move over bacon and the sky-high prices people are paying for this beloved savory pork because it's the tomato and tomato-based products' turn to steal the spotlight and put a dent in the wallets of this fruit on the vine favorite. Tomatoes are a pantry staple for many households. Aghires notes that people in the United States eat an annual 31 pounds of these beauties. Even if you don't eat them whole or in their fried green tomato form, chances are you are having tomatoes in your pasta and pizza sauces, in your salads, and piled high on your sandwiches and wraps. And don't forget your favorite Heinz and Kraft ketchup to squeeze on your hamburgers and dip your French fries in.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO