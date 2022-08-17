Read full article on original website
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What time are ring walks for heavyweight title fight tonight?
Anthony Joshua will try to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this Saturday, when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in a highly-anticipated rematch.Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to take the belts from the Briton, who previously lost the gold to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.USYK VS JOSHUA 2 LIVE: Follow build-up and undercard updates ahead of title fightJoshua, 32, avenged that shock stoppage loss by beating Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia, where his rematch with Usyk, 35, takes place this weekend.To once again reclaim the titles, Joshua must...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody
Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
ComicBook
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
WWE・
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win
Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.“After watching that, the both...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
Dana White reacts after Leon Edwards sleeps Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Dana White spoke to reporters following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 278 event where he shared his reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening, this go around with the promotions welterweight title up for grabs. The pair had originally met way back in 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision
Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz: My Intention is To Knock Out Andy Ruiz, I Guarantee This Won't Go Distance
Top heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz will be aiming to close the show when he faces former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on September 4, Labor Day Weekend, as the headline bout of a FOX Sports Pay-Per-View from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch: Can British boxer recover from being dominated in first fight?
It's been billed as the "Rage on the Red Sea," but both fighters outwardly seem relatively calm about the prospect of stepping into the ring against one another once again.
Anthony Joshua storms out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship fight at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and he was not happy with the outcome. Usyk won the fight via split decision for his second consecutive win over Joshua. Usyk won last September via unanimous decision, but in the rematch, one judge scored the fight for Joshua, while two gave it to Usyk.
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 fighter hospitalized, pulled from Aug. 20 PPV event in Salt Lake City
The UFC 278 fight card will see its second major change in less than a week. The flyweight bout between Shanna Young and Miranda Maverick was canceled earlier this morning after “The Shanimal” was hospitalized with complications from cutting weight, leaving Maverick without an opponent for this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown
If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE・
