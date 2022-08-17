ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 7

Stop racism 2020
3d ago

Deontay who cares you lost all those fights to a 6 ft 9 doeboy. Is there no one elseIS THERE NO ONE ELSE.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What time are ring walks for heavyweight title fight tonight?

Anthony Joshua will try to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this Saturday, when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in a highly-anticipated rematch.Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September to take the belts from the Briton, who previously lost the gold to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.USYK VS JOSHUA 2 LIVE: Follow build-up and undercard updates ahead of title fightJoshua, 32, avenged that shock stoppage loss by beating Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia, where his rematch with Usyk, 35, takes place this weekend.To once again reclaim the titles, Joshua must...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”

By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody

Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
ComicBook

WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Independent

Tyson Fury says he would ‘annihilate’ Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in one night after Ukrainian’s win

Tyson Fury has labelled Oleksandr Usyk’s second win against Anthony Joshua as one of the ‘worst heavyweight title fights’ he has ever seen, declaring that he would beat both fighters in one night.Usyk earned a split-decision win against Joshua in Saudi Arabia, retaining the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against the Briton, whom the Ukrainian dethroned last September with a unanimous-decision victory.Fury has claimed to be retired but has not yet relinquished the WBC heavyweight title, and the Briton hinted that he could return for a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.“After watching that, the both...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Robert Helenius
Person
Bermane Stiverne
Person
Johann Duhaupas
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
BROOKLYN, NY
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Leon Edwards sleeps Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Dana White spoke to reporters following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 278 event where he shared his reaction to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for a second time this evening, this go around with the promotions welterweight title up for grabs. The pair had originally met way back in 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
UFC
CBS Sports

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight results, highlights: Ukrainian champion retains titles by decision

Were there any doubt that Oleksandr Usyk were truly the better man when he defeated Anthony Joshua in their first meeting, the Ukrainian erased them on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Usyk won the rematch to remain WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion inside the Jeddah Superdome after 12 hard-fought rounds by split decision in a fight where there was truly no doubt he deserved to be named the victor.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbc#Heavyweight Champ#Combat#Barclays Center#Fox Ppv#Fury
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Joshua storms out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight championship fight at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, and he was not happy with the outcome. Usyk won the fight via split decision for his second consecutive win over Joshua. Usyk won last September via unanimous decision, but in the rematch, one judge scored the fight for Joshua, while two gave it to Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
UFC
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Returns on WWE SmackDown

If you weren’t paying close attention, you might have missed the apparent return of another former WWE star. Friday’s WWE SmackDown featured a “Viking Funeral” segment. The purpose of the segment was to make the point that The Viking Raiders are moving on because Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were brutally attacked by Erik and Ivar, are now yesterday’s news.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy