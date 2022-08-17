ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Young woman killed in Cedartown drive-by shooting, police say

CEDARTOWN, Ga. - A young woman is dead and her mother was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Cedartown on Tuesday. Randy McClarity Sr., 57, was later arrested and charged with murder, malice murder, and three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Officers got a...
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
