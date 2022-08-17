Read full article on original website
Randy Mitchell
3d ago
And that’s the one that was seen imagine the ones you don’t see people swim with them all the time especially this time of year at the beginning of hurricane season
WATCH: Dozens of Sharks Lurk Near Fully Unaware Beachgoers in Terrifying Clip
Earlier this week, drone footage off the coast of Pensacola Beach, Florida captured dozens of sharks lurking in the ocean with numerous unaware beachgoers nearby. On Thursday, local news station and ABC affiliate WEAR-TV shared the shocking clip on its social media accounts. As the clip begins, viewers can see...
fox40jackson.com
Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they’re seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding...
6 beaches chosen for International Coastal Cleanup near Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Volunteers by the masses are needed for the 35th International Coastal Cleanup day on September 17. Groups in Okaloosa County have chosen 6 beaches around Fort Walton Beach and Destin to tackle for trash. Beach Cleanup locations: The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island (1450 Miracle Strip Pkwy, Fort Walton Beach, FL) The […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Night of Films Draws Attention to Gulf Drilling Plans
Protecting Florida’s Coast is an evening of documentary films and discussion about the latest plans for offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the threat to Florida’s coast and beaches. The four short films highlight grassroots movements around drilling, impacts from the 2010 BP oil disaster and the revolution in clean energy.
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
getthecoast.com
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico
The storm will continue northwest toward Northern Mexico.
Beach tourism numbers look good in Orange Beach, despite economy
The summer tourist season is slowing down at the beach and while the final numbers are not in it appears this could be another record year.
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Florida Man dies of Vibrio vulnificus due to Oysters from Louisiania
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. FDOH-Escambia urges residents to take precautions against infection and illness by avoiding eating raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish or exposing open wounds to seawater and estuarine water. Vibrio vulnificus...
Litter becoming a problem in Fairhope retention pond
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a piece of land the City of Fairhope purchased about 10 years ago. It’s now a large retention pond situated along Morphy Avenue collecting drainage from several shopping centers along Highway 98, but it’s also catching a lot more than water. “It tends to collect a lot of trash just […]
WKRG
More storms possible tomorrow, Elevated rain chances next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms are possible again tomorrow, but rain chances will elevate again for the first half of next week. Batches of storms have moved through the viewing area throughout the day today. Storms will gradually taper off tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s and few clouds lingering in the region. Rain chances will stay at 50 percent for tomorrow with more storms possible throughout the day. The day will start some coastal showers and storms with an increase in coverage by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some places may not get quite as hot due to rain-cooled air. The rain does not stop after the weekend.
Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
Gulf Shores 4-star 2024 athlete Ronnie Royal makes believer out of Philip Rivers
St. Michael coach Philip Rivers doesn’t need any further convincing about the talent of Gulf Shores all-purpose star Ronnie Royal III. “He plays big,” Rivers said Thursday night. Royal, a 4-star junior, scored three touchdowns, covered two critical onsides kicks and shut down his side of the field...
WALA-TV FOX10
Severe rainfall causing sanitary sewage problems citywide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week’s scene was quite dismal after a storm passed through Mobile. Cars were stranded, manholes were disrupted, and litter and trash was scattered everywhere. Prichard Waterworks and Sewer reported over one million gallons of sewage overflowed. Water is still flowing from manholes in three locations.
WALA-TV FOX10
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
Woman charged with stealing $2K in plants from Fort Walton Beach
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tied the bow on a plant theft spree in Northwest Florida. Deputies arrested Miranda Rice, 37, of Shalimar Wednesday. They say she stole more than $2,000 in plants and garden equipment from the Wildewood Garden Shoppe and Nursery in Fort Walton Beach. Rice is accused of taking […]
Nolan Phillips’ interception return as time expires lifts Fairhope to dramatic win over Toros
Nolan Phillips returned an interception 75 yards as time expired and Fairhope shocked Spanish Fort 34-28 at Fairhope on Friday night. The play capped a run of 13 unanswered points for the Pirates, who trailed 28-21 late in the fourth quarter. “Great way to start the season,” Fairhope coach Tim...
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters. The potentially deadly Vibrio bacteria has turned up in oysters, reportedly from Louisiana, in Florida.
