MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms are possible again tomorrow, but rain chances will elevate again for the first half of next week. Batches of storms have moved through the viewing area throughout the day today. Storms will gradually taper off tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s and few clouds lingering in the region. Rain chances will stay at 50 percent for tomorrow with more storms possible throughout the day. The day will start some coastal showers and storms with an increase in coverage by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some places may not get quite as hot due to rain-cooled air. The rain does not stop after the weekend.

MOBILE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO