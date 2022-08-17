Read full article on original website
Spirit of Alabama: Retired, but far from not working
If you’ve lived around Tuscaloosa for a while, odds are good you’ve at least heard the name Sammy Watson. He’s known for a lot of things, including a radio announcing gig that’s spanned four decades, time on the Tuscaloosa City Council, or for spending more than 26 years working for DCH Health System.
State approves alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny stadium
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Beer and wine sales are coming to Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama. Dean Argo, a spokesman for the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, said Wednesday that the agency gave approval to an alcohol license at Bryant-Denny stadium. The university is seeking to join...
Police memorial ride happening Sunday
The Tuscaloosa Police Department is hosting a memorial motorcycle ride Sunday, Aug. 21 in honor of one of its fallen officers. Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant in 2019. Before his death, he’d worked at TPD for 13 years and racked up multiple awards for his service.
Alabama getting $8M for Crimson Ride upgrade
The University of Alabama has received a grant that will allow a more eco-friendly way to get around campus. UA was granted nearly $8 million in federal funding for new electric buses. The money will allow UA to replace a portion of the current transit buses with eight electric buses.
West Alabama Food Bank gets major donation
The West Alabama Food Bank is getting a nice financial boost this week thanks to the Tuscaloosa County Commission. The nonprofit organization requested $150,000 from the county commission, and they were more than happy to comply. “I think we all on the commission see the food banks’ importance and their...
Alabama considers adding new statewide graduation requirement
The Alabama State Department of Education is considering adding new criteria that can determine how ready high school seniors are for the next step of their lives. Students would have to check off at least one of nine boxes that determine college or career readiness. Examples include a qualifying score on an Advanced Placement exam or earning college credit while in high school.
7 arrested on federal gun charges around Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives teamed up and arrested seven people on federal gun charges recently. Three of those arrests involve defendants who participated in straw purchase schemes, meaning a firearm was illegally purchased and sold. Straw purchases are one of the major ways firearms enter the illegal market.
Phoenix House gets $50K donation from county commission
The Phoenix House of Tuscaloosa got a $50,000 boost from the Tuscaloosa County Commission this week. That money is going toward helping people affected by alcohol or substance abuse attend ready-to-work training on their road to recovery. “This is the type of program that allows for re-entry,” said Phoenix House...
Got talent? Auditions for yearly search are under way
Kip Tyner kicked off his 34th annual talent search with auditions on Thursday evening. The talent search is looking for people of all ages to showcase their talents and compete with their peers for the chance to win $5,000 in cash prizes. Auditions are free and open to anyone who...
