WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
delawarepublic.org
Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus. This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission. A new research center for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is up and running at...
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Nativity Prep principal believes God guided her into teaching
Shaquona Meyers, the new Nativity Preparatory School principal, offers a swift, brief answer when asked why she took the job at the private Wilmington boys school. “God told me to,” she said. “God gave me the call and here I am.” A self-proclaimed “no-nonsense nurturer,” Meyers never intended to go into teaching as she was growing up, even though she ... Read More
‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma
Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
NBC Philadelphia
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
lvpnews.com
Collins will continue his career at Delaware
Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
Local EMS Squads Facing Financial Crisis, Ask for State and Municipality Support
Local EMS squads spend their days responding to emergencies and saving lives, but now they are the ones that need saving, writes Davis Giangiulio for Main Line Tonight. Leaders of ambulance companies in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties say they are facing dire financial needs due to inadequate funding from the state or municipalities they are serving.
Dover, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kent Island High School football team will have a game with Dover High School on August 19, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
WDEL 1150AM
Improvements planned for New Castle County parks
New Castle County parks will be seeing an investment of close to one-million-dollars. County Executive Matt Meyer was joined by Delaware bond bill Chairperson State Representative Deb Heffernan (RD6) and State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos at River Road Dog Park outside Edgemoor Thursday to detail the more than $900,000 in the state's bond bill for new equipment and repairs at several parks.
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
phillyvoice.com
Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program
University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
WDEL 1150AM
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
