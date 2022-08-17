ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Wilmington, DE
Education
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

New Wilmington Police Officers Hit the Streets Monday

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Police Chief Robert J. Tracy yesterday hosted a graduation ceremony marking the completion of the 101st Wilmington Police Academy, which began in March. The ceremony was held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront and included family, friends, and supporters of the 13 new Wilmington Police officers, who will begin their new assignments with the Uniformed Services Division on Monday.
WILMINGTON, DE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Nativity Prep principal believes God guided her into teaching

Shaquona Meyers, the new Nativity Preparatory School principal, offers a swift, brief answer when asked why she took the job at the private Wilmington boys school. “God told me to,” she said. “God gave me the call and here I am.” A self-proclaimed “no-nonsense nurturer,” Meyers never intended to go into teaching as she was growing up, even though she ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Hs#Wdel News
WHYY

‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma

Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
lvpnews.com

Collins will continue his career at Delaware

Liberty swimmer Addison Collins will be entering the University of Delaware as a Pennsylvania state champion when he continues his academic and athletic career as a Blue Hen this fall. Collins was part of the Hurricane 200 free relay team that captured PIAA state gold this past March while also...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Improvements planned for New Castle County parks

New Castle County parks will be seeing an investment of close to one-million-dollars. County Executive Matt Meyer was joined by Delaware bond bill Chairperson State Representative Deb Heffernan (RD6) and State Senator Spiros Mantzavinos at River Road Dog Park outside Edgemoor Thursday to detail the more than $900,000 in the state's bond bill for new equipment and repairs at several parks.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly Shipyard is recruiting from all Philadelphia zip codes for apprenticeship program

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) and PIDC’s Navy Yard Skills Initiative (NYSI) are launching another collaborative professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers with employer partner Philly Shipyard Inc., one of the leading shipbuilders in the country. Philly Shipyard Inc. (formerly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware

Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
SMYRNA, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy