Power restored after car crash left 3,400 PGE customers without power in northeast Salem

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 7 days ago

About 3,400 Portland General Electric customers in northeast Salem were without power Tuesday night after a car hit a power pole.

According to Andrea Platt, a spokesperson for PGE, a car crashed into a power pole on 23rd Street NE causing a significant power outage. It is not clear what caused the car to hit the pole.

Crews worked on the pole and restoring power from about 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The pole was repaired and customers had their power restored.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO .

