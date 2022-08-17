ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

A guide to live video marketing and commerce

Video commerce is changing the game for B2B and B2C brands, and marketers are taking notice. Think of these new selling strategies as virtual window displays—you know, the fun extravagant ones like Macy’s during the holidays. Just as in-person shopping experiences provide consumers insights into products, specials, and the vibe of a brand through store windows, video is becoming the new interactive display for online storefronts.
INTERNET
Fast Company

Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business

Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Consumers
Fast Company

Google’s search tweaks will help prioritize quality websites in results

Google announced Thursday a series of updates meant to better prioritize quality websites in search results, helping users find more reliable sources. The tweaks are part of the company’s long-term work in promoting quality content on Search, as some users complain that their results have become too degraded. “We...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Fast Company

Black architects are rare. This program plans to change that

There should be many more Black architects in the U.S. Based solely on Census figures, about 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, but in a profession of more than 122,000 registered architects, the number of Black architects is far from proportional. “We would anticipate something in the region...
MIAMI, FL
Fast Company

Ford’s new vision for Lincoln is a sleek EV, almost as long as a limo

It’s two-thirds the length of a limo. The floor is a digital screen. And instead of doors, the entire back of the vehicle blossoms open like a flower when you climb in. This is the Lincoln Model L100 concept, Ford’s big bet on reinvigorating its sleepy luxury brand 100 years after acquiring Lincoln. As the first concept created with the input of Anthony Lo, Ford’s new chief design officer, who was hired in 2021, the vehicle will almost certainly never be released. Yet it demonstrates Lincoln’s evolving point of view, and how the dusty brand is strategizing to compete in a luxury vehicle market that will soon be defined by electrification and self-driving vehicles.
CARS
Fast Company

Online abortion pill startups boom—even as they face new legal and privacy challenges

Over the past few months, abortion pill startups have been trying to keep up with a huge spikes in demand while navigating a tangled web of new regulations and privacy concerns. Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade first leaked in May, Hey Jane, an online startup that provides abortion pills in seven states, reported a ten-fold increase in traffic to its website. And demand doubled for its mail-order abortion drugs, a combination of misoprostol and mifepristone that can safely induce an abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy in the privacy of one’s home.
LAW
Fast Company

Worker protection laws aren’t ready for the automated future of work

Science fiction has long imagined a future in which humans constantly interact with robots and intelligent machines. This future is already happening in warehouses and manufacturing businesses. Other workers use virtual or augmented reality as part of their employment training, to assist them in performing their job, or to interact with clients. And lots of workers are under automated surveillance from their employers.
LAW
Fast Company

Venmo, Zelle, Visa, Mastercard, and you: The fiery fight over the future of swipe fees

You may be accustomed to Venmoing your friends to split a check at dinner. But what about using Venmo or Zelle to pay for a soda at a convenience store? Some merchants may ask you to do just that. But know that if you opt to whip out your phone rather than your card, you could be an unwitting participant in a long-simmering and increasingly fiery fight over interchange fees, which has pit many merchants against banks and credit card networks.
CREDITS & LOANS
Fast Company

The hidden physics behind engineering a perfect sandcastle

If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy