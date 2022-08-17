It’s two-thirds the length of a limo. The floor is a digital screen. And instead of doors, the entire back of the vehicle blossoms open like a flower when you climb in. This is the Lincoln Model L100 concept, Ford’s big bet on reinvigorating its sleepy luxury brand 100 years after acquiring Lincoln. As the first concept created with the input of Anthony Lo, Ford’s new chief design officer, who was hired in 2021, the vehicle will almost certainly never be released. Yet it demonstrates Lincoln’s evolving point of view, and how the dusty brand is strategizing to compete in a luxury vehicle market that will soon be defined by electrification and self-driving vehicles.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO