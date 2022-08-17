Read full article on original website
A guide to live video marketing and commerce
Video commerce is changing the game for B2B and B2C brands, and marketers are taking notice. Think of these new selling strategies as virtual window displays—you know, the fun extravagant ones like Macy’s during the holidays. Just as in-person shopping experiences provide consumers insights into products, specials, and the vibe of a brand through store windows, video is becoming the new interactive display for online storefronts.
Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business
Cameo is ready to go live again. The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans. Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Streaming Stock. Should You?
Buffett's position makes him one of the company's largest shareholders.
Google’s search tweaks will help prioritize quality websites in results
Google announced Thursday a series of updates meant to better prioritize quality websites in search results, helping users find more reliable sources. The tweaks are part of the company’s long-term work in promoting quality content on Search, as some users complain that their results have become too degraded. “We...
Don Bluth made animation history by leaving Disney. Looking back, he has no regrets
The legendary animator behind 'Anastasia,' 'The Secret of NIMH,' 'The Land Before Time' and others reflects on his life, career and the influence of his hero Walt Disney.
2 Key Things From Rivian's Earnings Call Investors Should Know
The electric vehicle maker's management talks recurring revenue streams and long-term financial targets.
Black architects are rare. This program plans to change that
There should be many more Black architects in the U.S. Based solely on Census figures, about 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, but in a profession of more than 122,000 registered architects, the number of Black architects is far from proportional. “We would anticipate something in the region...
Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
LONDON (AP) — For years, global health officials have used billions of drops of an oral vaccine in a remarkably effective campaign aimed at wiping out polio in its last remaining strongholds — typically, poor, politically unstable corners of the world. Now, in a surprising twist in the...
Ford’s new vision for Lincoln is a sleek EV, almost as long as a limo
It’s two-thirds the length of a limo. The floor is a digital screen. And instead of doors, the entire back of the vehicle blossoms open like a flower when you climb in. This is the Lincoln Model L100 concept, Ford’s big bet on reinvigorating its sleepy luxury brand 100 years after acquiring Lincoln. As the first concept created with the input of Anthony Lo, Ford’s new chief design officer, who was hired in 2021, the vehicle will almost certainly never be released. Yet it demonstrates Lincoln’s evolving point of view, and how the dusty brand is strategizing to compete in a luxury vehicle market that will soon be defined by electrification and self-driving vehicles.
CARS・
From Supreme to J.Crew: Brendon Babenzien chases the post fast-fashion aesthetic
At first blush, Supreme and J.Crew would seem to have little in common. One is inspired by New York City’s gritty skate culture of the ’90s; the other embraces the preppy style that first emerged at Ivy League colleges in the 1910s. But Brendon Babenzien, who spent more...
Online abortion pill startups boom—even as they face new legal and privacy challenges
Over the past few months, abortion pill startups have been trying to keep up with a huge spikes in demand while navigating a tangled web of new regulations and privacy concerns. Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade first leaked in May, Hey Jane, an online startup that provides abortion pills in seven states, reported a ten-fold increase in traffic to its website. And demand doubled for its mail-order abortion drugs, a combination of misoprostol and mifepristone that can safely induce an abortion during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy in the privacy of one’s home.
LAW・
Worker protection laws aren’t ready for the automated future of work
Science fiction has long imagined a future in which humans constantly interact with robots and intelligent machines. This future is already happening in warehouses and manufacturing businesses. Other workers use virtual or augmented reality as part of their employment training, to assist them in performing their job, or to interact with clients. And lots of workers are under automated surveillance from their employers.
LAW・
Venmo, Zelle, Visa, Mastercard, and you: The fiery fight over the future of swipe fees
You may be accustomed to Venmoing your friends to split a check at dinner. But what about using Venmo or Zelle to pay for a soda at a convenience store? Some merchants may ask you to do just that. But know that if you opt to whip out your phone rather than your card, you could be an unwitting participant in a long-simmering and increasingly fiery fight over interchange fees, which has pit many merchants against banks and credit card networks.
The hidden physics behind engineering a perfect sandcastle
If you want to understand why some sandcastles are tall and have intricate structures while others are nearly shapeless lumps of sand, it helps to have a background in geotechnical engineering. As a geotechnical engineering educator myself, I use sandcastles in the classroom to explain how interactions of soil, water...
