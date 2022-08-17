ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7

Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching

Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
EVANSTON, IL
Scott Frost explains what set Casey Thompson apart as Nebraska's QB1

Scott Frost has his man under center for Nebraska’s season opener against Northwestern. Just over a week away from that Week 0 showdown in Dublin, Frost announced his decision Thursday night on Huskers Radio. In the end, Frost went with Casey Thompson – the transfer quarterback out of Texas – to start against the Wildcats.
LINCOLN, NE
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener

Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
LINCOLN, NE
CJ Stroud doubles down on assessment of Ohio State's 2 losses in 2021

CJ Stroud is not quite ready to back down from a claim he recently made about Ohio State. During fall camp, Stroud continues to prepare for the 2022 season with a mostly new group of receivers. Fortunately, he’ll still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson and a talented offensive line in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH
College sports fans unhappy with one part of B1G's new media deal

The new B1G media rights deal is giving the conference the networks of CBS, NBC, and FOX as broadcast partners until the 2029-2030 season. However, not everyone is liking the move, especially fans of college basketball who will now need a Peacock subscription to watch certain games. This will also...
COLLEGE SPORTS
General Booty, Oklahoma QB, releases epic line of NIL merchandise

General Booty has been a bit of an internet sensation in football circles ever since he was a high school recruit. After beginning his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks, he is now a member of the Oklahoma program. Booty is projected to be the No. 2 QB and backup...
NORMAN, OK
Hayes: Why the B1G's billion-dollar media rights deal isn't the one that matters most

The Big Ten announced its new media rights deal Thursday, an agreement that spans multiple platforms and fetches a whopping $1.2 billion annually. But that’s not the story. The bigger move on the horizon — one that will change college football and bring distinct division and strife within the 130 FBS teams — is the expanded Playoff.
NFL
5 observations about the monster new Big Ten media rights agreement

Kevin Warren can’t be blamed for admiring the prodigious trajectory of his moon shot home run, with the Big Ten’s official release announcing the conference’s groundbreaking new media rights deal striking a virtual Barry Bonds pose. “Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays” opens the second paragraph...
NFL
Steve Sarkisian announces starting QB for Texas' season opener

According to reports out of Austin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has named his starting quarterback for the 2022 season and it’s Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who is transferred out of Ohio State, will start over presumptive starting QB Hudson Card. After Sarkisian dropped this huge bomb, he took no questions from the media.
AUSTIN, TX

