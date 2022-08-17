Read full article on original website
Baye Fall, 5-star 2023 center, includes B1G team in final 7
Baye Fall is narrowing things down in his recruitment. The 5-star center out of Colorado included a Big Ten program in his final 7 teams. Rutgers is in the mix, along with Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, Seton Hall, Kansas State and Colorado. Fall has a good relationship with the Scarlet Knights...
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching
Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
Ohio State freshman, 4-star WR, latest Buckeye to shed black stripe in camp
Ohio State is looking for key playmakers and depth at wide receiver as true freshman Kyion Grayes is making an early impact. On Saturday, Grayes is the latest player to lose the black stripe on his helmet. The black stripe on the helmet is a label for freshman or unproven...
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Nebraska-Northwestern showdown in Week 0
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the college football season with the first games of 2022 right around the corner!. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the college football season officially kicks off with Week 0. In total, 11 FBS games will be played on Aug. 27, including Nebraska and Northwestern squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
Ohio high school football team scores walk-off TD on thrilling 72-yard trick play
High school football is back! One Ohio team opened 2022 with what’s likely to be its most thrilling win of the year. The Westerville Central Warhawks played crosstown rivals the Westerville North Warriors on Friday night. North led 20-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining. Central, though, pulled off an incredible ending.
Brock Glenn, Ohio State 4-star QB commit, shows off arm with impressive TD throw on the run
Brock Glenn has started his last season of high school football at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Friday night, he showed why he appears to have a bright future in Columbus. On Twitter, Sports Zone TV shared an impressive highlight from Glenn. The Ohio State commit was on the...
Scott Frost explains what set Casey Thompson apart as Nebraska's QB1
Scott Frost has his man under center for Nebraska’s season opener against Northwestern. Just over a week away from that Week 0 showdown in Dublin, Frost announced his decision Thursday night on Huskers Radio. In the end, Frost went with Casey Thompson – the transfer quarterback out of Texas – to start against the Wildcats.
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa
The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
Scott Frost names Nebraska's starting QB for season opener
Scott Frost has named Nebraska’s starting quarterback for 2022. Casey Thompson is QB1 for the Huskers entering the Week 0 game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Forst shared the news Thursday on Huskers Radio, per Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:. Thompson, a Texas transfer, was competing with Chubba...
CJ Stroud doubles down on assessment of Ohio State's 2 losses in 2021
CJ Stroud is not quite ready to back down from a claim he recently made about Ohio State. During fall camp, Stroud continues to prepare for the 2022 season with a mostly new group of receivers. Fortunately, he’ll still have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TreVeyon Henderson and a talented offensive line in front of him.
Where BYU and its 2022 Opponents Rank in the Final SP+ Preseason Rankings
Three of BYU's 2022 opponents are ranked in the preseason SP+ top 25
Keon Keeley, 5-star 2023 edge, planning visit to B1G team after decommitting from Notre Dame
Keon Keeley is back on the market and a Big Ten team is in the mix for the elite edge rusher. Keeley, rated 5-stars and the No. 7 overall recruit in 2023 on the 247Sports composite rankings, backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday evening. Turns out he’ll be seeing the Irish soon, though.
College sports fans unhappy with one part of B1G's new media deal
The new B1G media rights deal is giving the conference the networks of CBS, NBC, and FOX as broadcast partners until the 2029-2030 season. However, not everyone is liking the move, especially fans of college basketball who will now need a Peacock subscription to watch certain games. This will also...
Former 'SEC on CBS' sideline reporter defends network for keeping music for Big Ten games
CBS is keeping its iconic music for its upcoming Big Ten football games, causing an SEC Twitter meltdown. Former CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, however, defended the network for using the music when promoting B1G games. Though SEC fans associate the music with the “SEC on CBS” 3:30 p.m. ET...
General Booty, Oklahoma QB, releases epic line of NIL merchandise
General Booty has been a bit of an internet sensation in football circles ever since he was a high school recruit. After beginning his collegiate career in the JUCO ranks, he is now a member of the Oklahoma program. Booty is projected to be the No. 2 QB and backup...
Hayes: Why the B1G's billion-dollar media rights deal isn't the one that matters most
The Big Ten announced its new media rights deal Thursday, an agreement that spans multiple platforms and fetches a whopping $1.2 billion annually. But that’s not the story. The bigger move on the horizon — one that will change college football and bring distinct division and strife within the 130 FBS teams — is the expanded Playoff.
5 observations about the monster new Big Ten media rights agreement
Kevin Warren can’t be blamed for admiring the prodigious trajectory of his moon shot home run, with the Big Ten’s official release announcing the conference’s groundbreaking new media rights deal striking a virtual Barry Bonds pose. “Big Ten Conference football will dominate Saturdays” opens the second paragraph...
3 B1G hoops programs among power conference teams without transfer addition for 2022-23
In the world of college basketball, recruiting remains the lifeblood of a program. However, the transfer portal has changed how programs can retool and regroup for a new season. In particular, Illinois is a program that utilized both recruiting and the transfer portal heavily this offseason. The Illini added an...
Steve Sarkisian announces starting QB for Texas' season opener
According to reports out of Austin, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has named his starting quarterback for the 2022 season and it’s Quinn Ewers. Ewers, who is transferred out of Ohio State, will start over presumptive starting QB Hudson Card. After Sarkisian dropped this huge bomb, he took no questions from the media.
