PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The first of what will likely be many public meetings across Hughes and Stanley Counties to raise awareness about a proposed ambulance district was held Wednesday night in Pierre. Much to the disappointment of the County Commissioners holding the first meeting was the severe lack of questions and attendance from the general public. Gary Grittner of Fort Pierre was one of the few members of the public to speak.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO