1st meeting regarding proposed ambulance district held Wednesday
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The first of what will likely be many public meetings across Hughes and Stanley Counties to raise awareness about a proposed ambulance district was held Wednesday night in Pierre. Much to the disappointment of the County Commissioners holding the first meeting was the severe lack of questions and attendance from the general public. Gary Grittner of Fort Pierre was one of the few members of the public to speak.
Recap of weather happening recently in South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- For most of the summer, South Dakota has seen expanding drought conditions in the south, with good rainfall in the north. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says heavy rain in southeast parts of the state this week will be of some help. Edwards says the northern parts of the...
